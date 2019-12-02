Strictly Come Dancing podcast week 11: Craig finds his 10, Karim hits 40 and the Samba curse strikes… again

We’re heading into the semi-final of Strictly 2019, with only four dancers left after Alex Scott and Neil Jones were kicked out by Shirley Ballas’ deciding vote.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of Strictly Between Us, Frances Taylor (Radio Times Magazine Commissioning Editor) and Emma Powell (News Editor) look back on the weekend’s drama, including Craig finally finding his 10 paddle, Karim’s “best ever” Jive and the curse of the Samba… again.