Motsi Mabuse said it was "one of the best Ballroom dances" he had danced so far, while Shirley Ballas said that he was now "the king of Ballroom".

The judges comments also translated into high scores for the couple, as they received 38 points in total, their highest score so far. Host Claudia Winkleman was quick to also note that it was the highest scoring Quickstep of the entire competition this year.

Bobby and Dianne are one of just four couples left in the competition, with other celebs still hoping to secure a place in the final including Layton Williams, Annabel Croft and Ellie Leach.

When it comes to who will go on to lift the Glitterball Trophy, former Strictly professional dancer Vincent Simone recently gave RadioTimes.com his thought, putting his backing behind Ellie and Vito.

He said: "I love Vito! Since he joined Strictly, I think he is the best professional male dancer without a shadow of a doubt. I really enjoy watching him from a professional point of view, and he's an amazing teacher with what he managed to achieve will Ellie – amazing! All I can say is, amazing and I think she should win. They should win!

"I mean, that girl. I don't know if she's done a bit of dancing before, but to do those choreographies and to have all that control and the balance and technique and everything is really hard. Fair play to her. Really, really hard.

"You get people like Nigel [Harman] and Layton [Williams] where they've had more of an experience with the dancing being on stage and everything. But for me, Ellie is my favourite."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The results show will air on Sunday 9th December.

