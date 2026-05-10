Believe Me review: Jeff Pope delivers another powerful and unflinching drama
In his four-part ITV drama, Jeff Pope questions how the crimes of prolific sex attacker John Worboys went undetected for far too long – and why his female victims were failed by the police.
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Published: Sunday, 10 May 2026 at 10:01 pm
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