  1. Home
  2. Film

Film

June Squibb as Thelma in Thelma. She is driving a mobility scooter and there is a green banner in the bottom right hand corner reading RT Exclusive

Exclusive June Squibb on first lead role at 94: “I’m thrilled age is finally getting a good look at”

Patrick Cremona Longlegs really is terrifying – but maybe not in the way that you think

Best films to watch on TV today, tonight and this week

Twisters review

Kevin Harley Twisters review: Serviceable summer spectacle won’t blow you away

A film still showing Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate, Anthony Ramos as Javi, and Glen Powell as Tyler in Twisters looking concerned as they are caught in a storm. There is a green banner in the bottom right hand corner reading RT Exclusive.

Exclusive Twisters director reveals risks of “stupidly” filming in tornado season

Latest news
See more film news
Advertisement MPU misc

Movie reviews

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine (L) and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine

Jeremy Aspinall Deadpool & Wolverine review: Could Wade Wilson actually be Marvel’s messiah?

Morgan Dudley, Ruby Rose Turner, Malia Baker and Kylie Cantrall all in character in The Rise of Red, looking ahead shocked at something. There is an orange badge that says 'rt review' with four yellow stars shaded in.

Katelyn Mensah Descendants: The Rise of Red review – Meet the next generation of Disney superstars

Despicable Me 4 review

Terry Staunton Despicable Me 4 review: Animated franchise shows little sign of running out of steam

James Mottram Fly Me to the Moon review: A bright and breezy ’60s-set romcom

Patrick Cremona Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F review – Eddie Murphy is electric in fun legacy sequel

Patrick Cremona A Quiet Place: Day One review – a slight but poignant addition to the franchise

See more reviews

Top streaming film picks

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic at the front of the ship kissing

50 best movies to watch on Netflix right now

Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling in Blade Runner 2049 sat in a car looking out of the window

Best movies on Amazon Prime Video to watch now

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Logan

Best movies on Disney Plus UK to watch right now

Partnered content Disney+
Taron Egerton stars in Tetris for Apple TV Plus. Check out the trailer for this

Best movies on Apple TV+

More Films to stream

Future releases

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie, with Gosling holding a bright yellow pair of roller skates

Barbie movie: Release date, trailer and latest news

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell on the set of Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, crouching by a police car

Mission: Impossible 7 – Dead Reckoning Part 1 release date, trailer and news

Florence Pugh is Jean Tatlock and Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER walking together looking at each other

Oppenheimer: Release date, plot for Christopher Nolan film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter.

Kraven the Hunter: Release date, cast, trailer and news

Red White and Royal Blue

Red, White and Royal Blue: release date, cast and plot for romcom

Gal Gadot as Gisele

Fast & Furious 10: Release date, cast, plot and latest news on Fast X

See more upcoming films
Advertisement MPU misc

Netflix movies

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby sitting in the House of Commons in Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders movie confirms first huge star joining Cillian Murphy

Elizabeth Olsen as Christina, Carrie Coon as Katie and Natasha Lyonne as Rachel in His Three Daughters all sitting in a living room wearing black and staring behind them.

Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon in Netflix’s His Three Daughters trailer

The Long Game characters gathered on a golf course

Is The Long Game based on a true story? Golf film explained

Richard Osman, Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie behind the scenes of The Thursday Murder Club. Osman is sat in the middle and the others are stood around him in their costumes

Meet the cast of The Thursday Murder Club on Netflix

Smile

Smile ending explained: Does Rose survive?

Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop leaning on a car door, smiling

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F cast – New and returning stars in Netflix sequel

Film trailers

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine in his yellow and blue super suit, growling. RT Exclusive is in the bottom right of the frame

Exclusive Deadpool & Wolverine director teases “audacious” way film tackles Logan ending

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine. He's wearing his red hero suit and is holding a hammer while lounging in the backseat of a car. A green badge in the bottom right corner reads:

Exclusive Deadpool & Wolverine director relives moment he pitched awkward Marvel jokes to Kevin Feige

Austin Butler as Benny in The Bikeriders

Exclusive The Bikeriders stars break down motorcycle scenes in behind-the-scenes clip

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine. He's masked and suited up in his Deadpool suit and is lying on the ground as a shadow resembling Wolverine looms over him. A green badge in the bottom right corner reads:

Exclusive Deadpool & Wolverine director confirms some cameos haven’t been predicted

Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts. She is wearing an all red gown, crown and gloves as she looks up. There is a green 'rt exclusive' label in the bottom corner.

Exclusive Rita Ora worked with Dove Cameron to prepare for Descendants: The Rise of Red

Gru in Despicable Me 4. There is a green banner in the bottom right hand corner that reads RT Exclusive

Exclusive Despicable Me 4 star Steve Carell “loved” Gentleminions trend

See more Films & Trailers