Best movies on Apple TV+

But it has also been making waves when it comes to film releases, with the Oscar-winning success of CODA being a particular high point in the streamer's young life so far.

Apple TV+ has become one of the strongest competitors in the streaming market in recent times – adding a host of critically-acclaimed TV series to the platform in the last few months.

Since its launch in 2019, the platform has been slowly adding to its collection of movies with originals like Cherry, On the Rocks and Greyhound, joined by the likes of Wolfwalkers and The Tragedy of Macbeth.

And it looks like there's a lot more to come as well, including new films from Martin Scorsese and Sir Ridley Scott, and the Sundance Film Festival hit Cha Cha Real Smooth.

If you've feeling a bit overwhelmed by the amount of films on offer, not to fear – the team at RadioTimes.com have picked out the best and the biggest flicks for you to dive straight into.

Still not subscribed yet? Check out our price guide for Apple TV+ – or read on for our recommendations for best movies on the platform.