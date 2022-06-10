Best movies on Apple TV+
Showing items 1 to 11 of 11
CODA
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2021
- Sîan Heder
- 112 mins
- 12A
Summary:
As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family's fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her passion at Berklee College of Music and her fear of abandoning her parents.How to watch
Why watch CODA?:
It was something of a surprise when CODA was named Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars – and it marked a huge win for Apple, especially given its competitor Netflix is still waiting for its first big prize. The film itself is a relatively low-key feel-good affair, telling the story of Ruby – a hearing child of deaf adults who helps with her family fishing business while also hoping to follow her passions as a singer.
Based on the French film The Belier Family, CODA features some great performances – with Emilia Jones and Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur especially standing out – and includes several well-executed emotional moments, which make it worth a watch even if it isn't the most accomplished Best Picture winner of all time.
The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Drama
- Mystery
- 2021
- Joel Coen
- 105 mins
- 15
Summary:
A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, and his ambitious wife supports him in his plans of seizing power.How to watch
Why watch The Tragedy of Macbeth?:
Numerous filmmakers – from Orson Welles and Akira Kurosawa to Roman Polanski and Justin Kurzel – have tried their hand at adapting The Scottish Play for the big screen over the years, and Joel Coen, in his first film as a solo director, was the latest to have a go. The result is a black and white epic that for the most part succeeds, even if it doesn't quite reach the heights of some of the aforementioned efforts.
Across the board, the performances are of a very high standard – Denzel Washington is terrific in the title role and Kathryn Hunter is especially sensational as The Witches – and Coen consistently stages the action with wit and invention. The Oscar-nominated cinematography from Bruno Delbonnel, meanwhile, is frequently sublime – and several haunting images will live in your head for some time afterwards.
Wolfwalkers
- Action
- Animation
- 2020
- Tomm Moore
- 100 mins
- PG
Summary:
A young apprentice hunter and her father journey to Ireland to help wipe out the last wolf pack. But everything changes when she befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night.How to watch
Why watch Wolfwalkers?:
Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon have delivered several of the best animated films of the last decade – including The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea – and this 2020 release was another major triumph. It follows the story of Robyn, a young girl who makes a surprising and life-changing friend after she travels with her father to hunt the last wolf pack.
Combining beautiful animation, a brilliant story and a terrific voice cast that includes Sean Bean and Tommy Tiernan, Wolfwalkers is a bewitching and captivating film that feels timeless and profound – told with an extremely rich sense of imagination.
On the Rocks
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2020
- Sofia Coppola
- 97 mins
- 12A
Summary:
A young mother reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York.How to watch
Why watch On the Rocks?:
Directed by Sofia Coppola, On the Rocks stars Bill Murray (Ghostbusters) and Rashida Jones (The Office) as father-daughter duo Felix and Laura, who begin to suspect Laura's husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) of being unfaithful. With the help of her longtime playboy father, Laura starts to look into whether her suspicions are correct and as a result, builds a stronger relationship with Felix.
Featuring electric chemistry between its two leads, On the Rocks is a charming comedy-drama which may not stand-out among Coppola's other titles like Lost in Translation and Marie Antoinette, but is still an enjoyable watch nonetheless.
Greyhound
- Action
- Drama
- 2020
- Aaron Schneider
- 91 mins
- 12
Summary:
Several months after the U.S. entry into World War II, an inexperienced U.S. Navy commander must lead an Allied convoy being stalked by a German submarine wolf pack.How to watch
Why watch Greyhound?:
You've seen Tom Hanks as a captain of a hijacked ship and now he's donning the sailing cap once again to play a US Navy commander in Greyhound – Apple TV+'s war film set in the early 1940's. Based on C.S. Forester's novel The Good Shepherd, Hanks stars as Commander Ernest Krause, a captain in charge of a merchant ship convoy when it's attacked by submarines in the Battle of the Atlantic in 1942.
Unable to premiere in cinemas due to the pandemic, Greyhound became one of the biggest films to debut on Apple TV+ last year and with the likes of Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Tom Brittney and Devin Druid rounding out the cast of this war drama, the 90-minute flick is easily up there with the best of 2020 also.
Hala
- Drama
- 2019
- Minhal Baig
- 94 mins
- 12
Summary:
Muslim teenager Hala copes with the unraveling of her family as she comes into her own.How to watch
Why watch Hala?:
While Hala somehow flew under the radar of many film-lovers when it was released in 2019, Minhal Baig's powerful drama is an insightful take on teenage self-discovery with a terrific performance from rising star Geraldine Viswanathan.
The Blockers star plays the titular Hala Masood, a 17-year-old Pakistani American Muslim girl who struggles to pursue her love of skateboarding whilst dealing with the values of her family and her mother in particular. When she develops a crush on Jesse (Jack Kilmer), a boy at her school, Hala finds herself torn between pleasing her family, who are planning an arranged marriage, and her own wishes.
Cherry
- Crime/detective
- Drama
- 2021
- Anthony Russo
- 142 mins
- 18
Summary:
Cherry drifts from college dropout to army medic in Iraq - anchored only by his true love, Emily. But after returning from the war with PTSD, his life spirals into drugs and crime as he struggles to find his place in the world.How to watch
Why watch Cherry?:
Tom Holland returns to his dramatic roots in Cherry, an Apple original crime drama from Avengers directors Anthony and Joseph Russo. Based on Nico Walker's semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, Cherry stars Holland as a student who enlists in the army to get over a recent breakup and develops PTSD after watching a friend die on duty.
Following Cherry as he becomes addicted to OxyContin and begins to lead a life of crime, the drama is a harrowing look at life for many Americans who return from active duty with horrifying trauma.
Palmer
- Drama
- 2021
- Fisher Stevens
- 111 mins
- 15
Summary:
An ex-convict strikes up a friendship with a boy from a troubled home.How to watch
Why watch Palmer?:
Justin Timberlake is back on the big screen in Palmer, a drama from actor and director Fisher Stevens. The Social Network star plays the titular Eddie Palmer, a former high school footballer who has just finished his 12-year prison sentence for theft and attempted murder, and is living with his grandmother (June Squibb) when he takes up a job as a school janitor.
As Palmer tries to piece his life back together post-prison, he forms a friendship with his young neighbour Sam, whose troubled home life threatens to disrupt his education. With Ted Lasso's Juno Temple and True Detective's J.D. Evermore putting in impressive performances, Palmer is a touching drama which navigates themes of family and friendship with skill.
The Banker
- Drama
- 2020
- George Nolfi
- 120 mins
- 12
Summary:
In the 1960s two African-American entrepreneurs hire a working-class white man to pretend to be the head of their business empire while they pose as a janitor and chauffeur.How to watch
Why watch The Banker?:
Starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie and the cinematic legend that is Samuel L. Jackson, The Banker tells the story of Bernard Garrett, who in 1954 wants to get into real estate but struggles due to the racist attitudes of the time. When he meets Joe Morris (Jackson), a wealthy club owner, the two convince a white man to pose as the front of the company in meetings to gain sales.
With Nicholas Hoult, Nia Long, Colm Meaney, Taylor Black and Paul Ben-Victor rounding out the cast, The Banker is a period drama held up by the impressive performances from its stars.
Billie Eilish: the World's a Little Blurry
- Drama
- Documentary and factual
- 2021
- RJ Cutler
- 140 mins
- 15
Summary:
An intimate look at the singer-songwriter's journey, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home, while creating her debut album.How to watch
Why watch Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry?:
Arguably one of the biggest pop artists to enter the mainstream over the last three years, Billie Eilish quickly became a household name when her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go shot to the top of the charts. If you've ever wondered what went on behind the scenes of her meteoric rise to fame, then Apple documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry now needs to be your next watch.
Starting from the release of Eilish's song Ocean Eyes and following the 19-year-old as she records her album and meets her idols like Justin Bieber, the documentary is an insightful and enlightening look at the teen's songwriting process, giving fans access to never-before-seen footage of behind-the-scenes moments from the star's life and career.
The Elephant Queen
- Documentary and factual
- Family
- 2018
- Mark Deeble
- 96 mins
- PG
Summary:
Athena is a mother who will do everything in her power to protect her herd when they are forced to leave their waterhole. This epic journey, narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor, takes audiences across the African savannah, and into the heart of an elephant family. A tale of love, loss and coming home.How to watch
Why watch The Elephant Queen?:
If you can't get enough of nature documentaries, then it's worth checking out The Elephant Queen – Apple TV+'s film which follows a 50-year-old elephant as she tries to care for her children.
Narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen looks at the life of Athena, the matriarch of a herd of elephants in a bucolic area known as The Kingdom. When a drought hits The Kingdom, the herd are forced to leave and travel 200 miles to the next waterhole. A beautifully directed documentary, The Elephant Queen is tense, heartwarming and stressful at times as viewers begin to fall in love with the film's subjects.