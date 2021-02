Upcoming Video game release dates in 2021: From PlayStation to Xbox One, PC and Switch

2021 is here and it follows what has been a stellar year for gaming. With two new consoles and a wealth of new games from the likes of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion and The Last of Us 2, 2020 was a busy one for those of us who love the video game world.

We may not have a new generation of console due for release this year, but it is the year where we start to see a lot more being released for the latest ones and there are some big hitters in the mix with many an exciting game on the way.

Across all platforms, including the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, here are the major releases to look out for going into 2021 and keep this page bookmarked as we will be updating it with all the news as soon as we get it.

If a release date is as yet unconfirmed, we’ll list a game under TBC which is the case for quite a few games that are confirmed to be coming at some point in the year.

January 2021 video game releases

Ride 4 (PS5, Xbox Series X) – 21st January

Bladed Fury (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 22nd January

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – 26th January

Stronghold: Warlords (PC) – 26th January

Cyber Shadow (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 26th January

Ar Nosurge DX (PC, Switch, PS4) – 28th January

Ciel Nosurge DX (PC, Switch, PS4) – 28th January

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (PS4, Switch) – 28th January

Märchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift (PC, PS4, Switch) – 28th January

The Medium (PC, Xbox) – 28th January

Sword of the Necromancer (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 28th January

The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PC, Xbox) – 28th January

Buddy Mission: Bond (Switch) – 29th January

Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne (PC, PS4, Switch) – 29th January

Gods Will Fall (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia) – 29th January

February 2021 video game releases

Cultist Simulator (Switch) – 2nd February

Outsiders (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – 2nd February

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS4) – 2nd February

Habroxia 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch) – 3rd February

Skyforge (Switch) – 3rd February

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – 4th February (Pre-order)

Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition (PS5) – 5th February

Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition (PS5) – 5th February

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition (PC, PS4) – 5th February

Death Crown (Switch, PS4, Xbox) – 11th February

Little Nightmares 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 11th February

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Switch) – 12th February

Azur Lane: Crosswave (Switch) – 16th February

Fallen Legion: Revenants (Switch, PS4) – 16th February

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case (Switch) – 18th February

Void Terrarium Plus (PS5) – 18th February

The Silver Case (Switch) – 18th February

Persona 5 Strikers (PC, Switch, PS4) – 23rd February

Cotton Reboot (PS4, Switch) – 25th February

Darius Cozmic Revelation (PS4, Switch) – 25th February

Forward to the Sky (Switch) – 25th February

Riders Republic (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Stadia) – 25th February (Pre-order)

Wing of Darkness (PC, PS4, Switch) – 25th February

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch) – 25th February

Ghosts ‘n Goblins: Resurrection (Switch) – 25th February

Bravely Default 2 (Switch) 26th February

March 2021 video game releases

Harvest Moon: One World (PS4, Switch) – 2nd March

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5) – 2nd March

Sea of Solitude Directors Cut (Switch) – 4th March

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 4 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Stadia)

Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited (PC, Switch) – 16th March

Jack Jeanne (Switch) – 18th March

Maglam Lord (Switch) – 18th March

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 18th March

Returnal (PS5) – 19th March

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Switch) – 23rd March

Love Live! School Idol Festival: After School Activity Wai-Wai! Home Meeting!! (PS4) – 24th March

Balan Wonderworld (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch) – 26th March (Pre-order)

Monster Hunter Rise (Switch) – 26th March

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (PC, Xbox) – 26th March

It Takes Two (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch) – 26th March

April 2021 video game releases

Guilty Gear Strive (PC, PS4, PS5) – 9th April

Poison Control (Switch, PS4) – 13th April

Nier (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 23rd April

May 2021 video game releases

Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – 10th May

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox)

Rune Factory 5 (Switch) – 20th May

Deathloop (PC, PS5) – 21st May

June 2021 video game releases

Back 4 Blood (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – 22nd June

TBC video game release dates

12 Minutes (Switch) Anonymous Code (PS4, Switch) Apex Legends (Switch) The Artful Escape (PC, Xbox) The Ascent (PC, Xbox Series X) Blade Runner Enhanced Edition (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox) Boyfriend Dungeon (PC, Switch) Bravely Default 2 (Switch) Call of the Sea (PC, Xbox Series X) Chronos: Before the Ashes (PC) CrossfireX (Xbox) Curse of the Sea Rats (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Dangerous Driving 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch) Dead by Daylight (PS5, Xbox Series X) Dungeons and Dragons Dark Alliance (PC) Eastwood (PC, Switch) Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (PC, Ps4, PS5) Freedom Planet 2 (PC) The Good Life (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch) Gridiron Champions (PC, Ps4, Xbox) Griftlands (PC) The Guild 3 (PC) Heart of the Woods (Switch) Humankind (PC, Stadia) King of Seas (PC, Ps4, Xbox Switch) King’s Bounty II (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) Last Stop (PC, Xbox) Lone Echo 2 Rift (Stadia) Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox) Oddworld: Soulstorm (PC, Ps4, PS5) Overcooked All you Can Eat (Ps5, Xbox Series X) Please Be Happy (PC, Switch) Rogue Company (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) Rust (PS4, Xbox) Samurai Shodown (Xbox Series X) Session (PC, Xbox) Super Meat Boy Forever (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch) The Survivalists (PC, Ps4, Xbox, Switch) System Shock (PC, PS4, Xbox) The Pedestrian (PS4) Tom Clancey’s Rainbow 6 Siege (Ps5, Xbox Series X) Vigor (PS5) Ways to the Woods (PC, Xbox) Windjammers 2 (Pc, Switch, Stadia) World of Warcraft Shadowlands (PC)



Recently released games

Despite the issues that have affected us all in 2020, there were still many games released, with some big hitters thrown into the mix. The staples of the EA sports world have come along as scheduled, with Madden, NBA and FIFA all getting new ’21 entries. PES has skipped a year though, only releasing an update rather than a whole new game.

Other franchises also saw new additions too with Watch Dogs Legion getting a release, while Dirt 5 was released in November and will get a next-gen upgrade shortly. Assassin’s Creed returned too with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, their most successful game at launch yet and one that looks staggeringly good on both the next-gen machines.

Elsewhere, Marvel came along and gave us an Avengers game that got a mixed reception, despite giving us a solid campaign. And Switch gamers got a blast of nostalgia with the release of Mario 3D All-stars, a collection of 3D Mario games that includes the legendary Mario 64.

And of course, the next-generation of gaming is here and the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and the PS5 are finally here to play!

As for 2021, the only big-hitter so far has been Hitman 3, the highly anticipated conclusion to the recent trilogy.

