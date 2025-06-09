So, here's what you need to know about the Resident Evil Requiem release date, as well as platforms, story and more.

Resident Evil Requiem releases on 27th February 2026.

This release date was revealed as part of the game's reveal trailer, which was first shown at the end of Summer Game Fest 2025.

This will mark just under five years since Capcom released the last game in the series, Resident Evil Village, and a return to a fan-favourite locale – more on that below.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What platforms is Resident Evil Requiem on?

Resident Evil Requiem will launch on PC via Steam, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

Unfortunately, this means anyone still playing on a last-gen console will need to upgrade if they want to play RE9, but considering how hard Capcom is going on the graphics for this entry, it's hardly a surprise.

One big question is whether or not the game will ever make its way to Nintendo Switch 2.

Its predecessor, RE8, was released on Switch 1 as a cloud version just over a year after launch, so we wouldn't be surprised to see RE9 on Switch 2 at some point after launch.

Resident Evil Requiem story and gameplay

Resident Evil Requiem appears to focus the series back in on Raccoon City following on from the t-Virus outbreak and city's apparent annihilation-by-nuke (although some argue it was a thermobaric missile instead, not that it probably mattered much to the denizens of Raccoon City).

The game's protagonist is one Grace Ashcroft, who appears to be the daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft, journalist and only survivor of the events of Resident Evil Outbreak.

Unfortunately, we don't know much more about the story than that it seems to centre around Grace's trauma and her attempts to exorcise it.

We know even less about gameplay, as the only trailer we've seen so far was purely cinematic, so for now you can just imagine the last Resident Evil but in Raccoon City again.

Here's what the official Resident Evil website has to say about Requiem: "Prepare to escape death in a heart-stopping experience that will chill you to the core.

"A new era of survival horror begins in 2026. Technological advancements combined with the development team's depth of experience combine in a story with rich characters and gameplay that's more immersive than ever before."

Is there a Resident Evil Requiem trailer?

The Resident Evil Requiem reveal trailer was first shown during Summer Game Fest 2025, and you can watch it below:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.