Live tennis today

Tennis today: What live tennis is on TV today?

Wednesday 18th May

ATP

15th-21st May: Geneva Open (ATP 250)

15th-21st May: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (ATP 250)

16th-20th May: French Open qualifiers / discovery+ and Eurosport

WTA

15th-21st May: Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA 250)

15th-21st May: Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem (WTA 250)

16th-20th May: French Open qualifiers / discovery+ and Eurosport

ATP calendar 2022

Grand Slams, ATP 1000, special events and UK tournaments.

22nd May – 5th June: French Open (Grand Slam) / discovery+ and Eurosport

13–19th June: Queen's Club Championships (ATP 500) / BBC and Amazon Prime Video

19–25th June: Eastbourne International (ATP 250)

27th June – 10th July: Wimbledon (Grand Slam) / BBC

29th August – 11th September: US Open (Grand Slam)

23rd-25th September: Laver Cup

10-16th October: Shanghai Masters (ATP 1000)

31st October – 6th November: Paris Masters (ATP 1000)

8-12th November: Next Gen ATP Finals

13-20th November: ATP Finals

21st-27th November: Davis Cup Finals / discovery+ and Eurosport

WTA calendar 2022

Grand Slams, ATP 1000, special events and UK tournaments.

22nd May – 5th June: French Open (Grand Slam) / discovery+ and Eurosport

6-12th June: Nottingham Open (WTA 250)

13–19th June: Birmingham Classic (WTA 250)

19–25th June: Eastbourne International (WTA 500)

27th June – 9th July: Wimbledon (Grand Slam) / BBC

8th-14th August: Canadian Open (WTA 1000)

15th-21st August: Cincinnati Masters (WTA 1000)

29th August – 11th September: US Open (Grand Slam)

17th-23rd October: Guadalajara Open (WTA 1000)

TBC: WTA Finals

