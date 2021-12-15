Best Disney Plus shows - originals and returning favourites

2021 has been rather a terrific year for Disney Plus – with four MCU series debuting on the platform and the Star Hub launching to give subscribers access to a barrel load of exciting shows and films.

And towards the end of the year the treats have kept on coming, with highlights including Peter Jackson's superb three-part documentary The Beatles: Get Back and the latest MCU show Hawkeye, with Jeremy Renner returning as the titular archer Avenger.

These new additions join established originals like Star Wars series The Mandalorian - soon to get a spin-off in the form of The Book of Boba Fett - and Marvel's much-discussed WandaVision.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned Star on Disney Plus has seen shows from Disney-owned properties like FX, 20th Century Studios and ABC, join the library, both new series and beloved older properties.

Iconic series such as Desperate Housewives and Grey's Anatomy came with the addition of Star, as did brand-new original dramas such as Big Sky. We hate to use the there's-something-for-everyone cliche, but Disney is certainly casting a wide demographic net these days.

Here's some of the best titles on Disney Plus for you to dig into right away, including releases on Star.