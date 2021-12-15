Best Disney Plus shows - originals and returning favourites
The Beatles: Get Back
- Documentary and factual
- Music
- 2021
- 360 mins
Why watch The Beatles: Get Back?:
This hugely acclaimed documentary series from The Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson offers Beatles fans unprecedented insight into the Fab Four’s creative process. Unfolding across eight hours – split into three parts – the series chronicles the writing and recording of the legendary band’s final album Let It Be, while also dispelling rumours that the working relationship had completely deteriorated by this time in the Beatles’ history.
Hawkeye
- 2021
- Action
- Crime/detective
- 12
Summary:
Why watch Hawkeye?:
Bows and arrows are undeniably cool. Look at Robin Hood, check out Legolas Greenleaf. Now the expert archer in the Avengers crew has returned in his own TV series, once again played by Jeremy Renner. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Hawkeye series introduces Kate Bishop who becomes Hawkeye’s successor, with Hailee Steinfeld starring as the popular comics character as she learns the ropes.
American Horror Story
- 2011
- Horror
- Drama
- 18
Summary:
Why watch American Horror Story?:
Double Feature – the latest instalment in Ryan Murphy’s long-running anthology series – takes a rather unusual approach, being formed of two separate sections, titled Red Tide and Death Valley respectively. Several of Murphy’s regular collaborators – including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Leslie Grossman – feature, and it makes for another intriguing and terrifying affair.
Dopesick
- 2021
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Why watch Dopesick?:
A hard-hitting American drama that was originally shown on Hulu, Dopesick takes an in-depth look at the opioid addiction crisis in the US – adapted from Beth Macy’s non-fiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America. It’s a compelling and empathetic – if not exactly comforting – watch, boosted by some excellent performances from an all-star cast including Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson.
Loki
- 2021
- Fantasy
- Drama
- 12
Summary:
Why watch Loki?:
Yay, Tom Hiddleston is back! His Marvel character, Loki was the star of the third Disney Plus MCU series and proved to be another big hit. Picking up after Avengers: Endgame, the series sees Loki using the Tesseract to travel through time, messing with human history as he goes. The impressive cast also included Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino and Richard E Grant while there were some huge twists throughout the series that look like having major repercussions for the future of the MCU.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- 2021
- Action
- Drama
- 12
Summary:
Why watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?:
This live-action series from Marvel Studios sees Anthony Mackie return as Sam Wilson, AKA Falcon, while Sebastian Stan reprises his role as Winter Soldier. They are joined by a strong supporting cast of Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell to name a few. Set in the MCU, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame when Sam is handed the responsibility of taking on Captain America’s legacy.
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- 2021
- Comedy
- Drama
Summary:
Why watch The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers?:
Over 20 years after the classic 90s trilogy ended, The Mighty Ducks is the latest retro film series to get a belated TV follow-up. It, of course, wouldn't be The Mighty Ducks without beloved coach Gordon Bombay, with Emilio Estevez returning as a slightly more world-weary version of the character coaching a new team of underdogs against the now ultra-competitive Ducks.
WandaVision
- 2021
- Action
- Comedy
Summary:
Why watch WandaVision?:
Another live-action series from Marvel Studios, also a sequel to Avengers: Endgame. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reunite as Wanda Maximoff (AKA Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany The Vision respectively (yes, despite events in Endgame). The pair look like they’re living a dreamy, quiet suburban life in WandaVision - but beneath the rosy veneer, all is clearly not well.
24
- 2001
- Crime/detective
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Why watch 24?:
This US crime drama is one of the titles included in the Star collection, with Kiefer Sutherland starring as counter-terrorist agent Jack Bauer.
The Emmy-winning series, which originally aired on Fox from 2001 until 2010 (with a brief revival in 2014), follows Bauer as he attempts to stop terrorist plots, with each series covering 24 hours in the government agent's life.
The Mandalorian
- 2019
- Action
- Fantasy
- PG
Summary:
Why watch The Mandalorian?:
The breakout hit for Disney Plus, The Mandalorian is a Star Wars live-action TV series from Jon Favreau - and what's more, it is well worth your attention.
Starring Game of Thrones’ Pedro Pascal as the titular Mandalorian, the show is set in the Star Wars universe between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. It has plenty for hardcore fans, but is far enough removed from the Skywalker Saga that it can be enjoyed by newcomers to the franchise. Plus, if you haven’t heard already, there’s a baby Yoda, which has become one of the most talked parts of the show - inspiring memes and conversation across the internet ever since "the child" first arrived from a galaxy, far, far, away.
Season two premiered in October 2020, bringing back a fan-favourite character from Star Wars lore.
Atlanta
- 2016
- Comedy
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Why watch Atlanta?:
Seasons one and two of Donald Glover's comedy-drama Atlanta are now available on Disney Plus via Star, with the Community star playing a college dropout who takes charge of his cousin's rap career.
Starring the likes of Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz and Kath Williams, this Emmy-winning series is a timely comedy, full of refreshing observations and eccentric plot lines.
Big Sky
- 2020
- Crime/detective
- Drama
Summary:
Why watch Big Sky?:
This new drama - a high-profile original for Star - is from David E Kelley, the creator of Big Little Lies and The Undoing. It stars Ryan Phillippe as a troubled former cop who teams up with his estranged wife (Katheryn Winnick) and a fellow private detective (Kylie Bunbury) to find two sisters who've been kidnapped by a truck driver in Montana.
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian
- 2020
- Documentary and factual
- PG
Summary:
Why watch Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian?:
And if you're hungry for more Mando, Disney has also released this companion documentary series that takes you behind-the-scenes of its blockbuster sci-fi epic. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian explores every aspect of the production, from the A-list creative team behind it to the cutting-edge visual effects, as well as inspiration taken from previous instalments in the Star Wars franchise. Showrunner Jon Favreau leads roundtable discussions with other top names from the show, while footage from the set reveals exactly how the magic was made.
Desperate Housewives
- 2004
- Drama
- Comedy
- 12
Summary:
Why watch Desperate Housewives?:
This iconic comedy-drama, which originally aired on ABC from 2004 to 2012, stars Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross and Eva Longoria as a group of friends living on the seemingly idyllic cul-de-sac of Wisteria Lane – however not all is as it seems.
When their neighbour Mary Alice Young suddenly takes her own life, the group begin to investigate what was really going on behind the scenes whilst discovering dark secrets much closer to home.
Once Upon a Time
- 2011
- Documentary and factual
- Lifestyle
- 12
Summary:
Why watch Once Upon a Time?:
This fantasy drama, which aired on ABC from 2011 until 2018, stars Jennifer Morrison as Emma Swan, a woman whose life is upended when the 10-year-old son she gave up for adoption as a baby tracks her down and convinces her to follow him to Storybrooke – a town populated with fairytale characters living in the real world.
With Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin), the Huntsman (Jamie Dornan), Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle), Cinderella (Dania Ramirez) and other iconic characters making an appearance, this is a perfect binge-watch for Disney fans.
Grey's Anatomy
- 2005
- Drama
- Romance
- 15
Summary:
Why watch Grey's Anatomy?:
If you loved Scandal and Bridgerton, long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy should be your next binge-watch now it's available to stream on Disney Plus.
Starring Ellen Pompeo as Dr Meredith Grey, Grey's Anatomy follows the medical intern as she rises up the ranks of Seattle Grace Hospital as well as the lives of her colleagues, played by stars like Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Patrick Dempsey, Kate Walsh and Chandra Wilson among others.
How I Met Your Mother
- 2005
- Drama
- Sitcom
- PG
Summary:
Why watch How I Met Your Mother?:
This much-loved sitcom, which ran on CBS from 2005 to 2014, follows a group of friends living in New York City while in 2030, Ted (Josh Radnor) tells his children how he met their mother and his wife.
Starring Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris and Alyson Hannigan, this Emmy-winning series makes for a fun rewatch even if the show's finale proved to be controversial among fans.
Lost
- 2004
- Drama
- News and current affairs
- 15
Summary:
Why watch Lost?:
This supernatural drama may have puzzled viewers throughout its six-year run, but it made for a gripping watch, with the show following a group of plane crash survivors as they try to escape from a mysterious island.
Starring Matthew Fox, Ian Somerhalder, Evangeline Lilly and Michelle Rodriguez among others, Lost takes a sinister turn when the surviving passengers encounter various strange entities including the infamous Smoke Monster.
Modern Family
- 2009
- Drama
- Sitcom
- PG
Summary:
Why watch Modern Family?:
This much-loved mockumentary series came to an end last year after 11 seasons that followed three related families living in the Los Angeles area.
Starring the likes of Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Sarah Hyland, Modern Family makes for the perfect light watch, with the outstanding cast delivering hilarious performances as one big, blended family.
Scrubs
- 2001
- Drama
- Sitcom
- PG
Summary:
Why watch Scrubs?:
If you're after something a bit lighter than Grey's Anatomy, then Scrubs is the medical series for you.
Starring Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison as medical interns at Sacred Heart Hospital, this long-running sitcom won awards for its slapstick-style comedy, eccentric characters and heart-warming performances from a stellar cast.
Phineas and Ferb
- 2007
- Children's
- Action
- U
Summary:
Why watch Phineas and Ferb?:
This animated Disney Channel series follows stepbrothers Phineas (Vincent Martella) and Ferb (Thomas Sangster), who spend their summer vacation taking on an ambitious new project every day, from discovering the lost city of Atlantis to building a rollercoaster in their back garden.
Their adventures deeply annoy their older sister Candace (Ashley Tisdale), who constantly tries to get the boys in trouble, while their pet platypus Perry, who is secretly a spy, sets out to foil the plans of evil scientist Dr Doofenschmirtz.
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
- 2019
- Food
- Lifestyle
Summary:
Why watch Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted?:
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has built up quite a reputation for being tough in the kitchen, but now he's venturing outside of his own comfort zone for this extreme series. Uncharted sees him journey down into valleys, across oceans, through forests and up tall mountains, all in pursuit of exciting new flavours and dishes from around the world. Effortlessly blending cooking inspiration with globe-trotting thrills, the series has something for everyone, all the while opening a fascinating window into lesser known cultures and cuisines.
Raven's Home
- 2017
- Comedy
- Family
Summary:
Why watch Raven's Home?:
A spin-off to Disney Channel hit That's So Raven, Raven's Home catches up with Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) 10 years after the events of the original series and finds that she's raising her 11-year-old twins Booker and Nia under the same roof as her best friend Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) and her nine-year-old son Levi.
While Raven hasn't told her children about her psychic abilities, she soon discovers that her son Booker has inherited the power.
Becoming
- 2020
- Drama
- Documentary and factual
Summary:
Why watch Becoming?:
This new documentary series, which is executive produced by basketball legend LeBron James, chronicles the life stories of a range of "world-class entertainers, musicians and athletes".
In each episode a different celebrity is profiled, with the stars heading back to their hometowns and revisiting locations that played a key part in their upbringing while a host of people close to them share memories about them.
Participating stars include Pitch Perfect star Adam Devine, players Anthony Davis and Candace Parker, actress Ashley Tisdale, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin, singer Colbie Caillat, dancer Julianne Hough, and TV and film star Nick Cannon, actor Nick Kroll and American footballer Rob Gronkowski.