The epic eighth episode saw a number of revelations and plot twists whilst also leaving some plot threads dangling - as any finale should.

The much-anticipated first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has concluded.

So, when shall we next be seeing the likes of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), The Stranger (Daniel Weyman), Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), and Sauron again?

Here's everything you need to know about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2.

Rings of Power season 2 release date speculation

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 will likely be released in 2024.

There was some speculation that Amazon Studios was fast-tracking the production of the second season, which began in the UK in October 2022. However, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Patrick McKay speculated that the show may require a "couple of years" for the next season to be ready.

Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad in The Rings of Power. Courtesy of Prime Video

Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke told Variety: "The production team is working on season 2 now. We’re going to get that out into the world as soon as we can. We want the shortest time possible between seasons, but we want to keep the bar just as high. So it’ll take what it takes.

"But there’s been some urgency around moving quickly, which is why these guys have been writing all through their hiatus. We’re moving fast."

Unlike the first season, production will not take place in New Zealand while shooting the new season, which is expected to consist of eight episodes.

Rings of Power season 2 cast

The following cast members can be expected to return for the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Charlie Vickers as Halbrand

Markella Kavenagh as Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

Daniel Weyman as The Stranger

Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV

Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa

Peter Mullan as King Durin III

Lloyd Owen as Elendil

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel

Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Ema Horvath as Eärien

Joseph Mawle as Adar

Geoff Morrell as Waldreg

Leon Wadham as Kemen

Alex Tarrant as Valandil

It remains to be seen if we will see the rest of the Harfoot community again, as the likes of Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) and the Brandyfoot clan went their separate ways to Nori who is bound on an adventure with The Stranger.

However, even if they don’t return next season, expect them back in future.

The Brandyfoots. Ben Rothstein/Amazon Studios

On their return, showrunner Patrick McKay told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I mean, 100 per cent, the idea of Nori having this parting with Poppy and her mother and her father and the reunion? Oh, my God, when do we get to play that?

"Those are important characters. The role of the Harfoots in the world is a huge one over the whole season; these are not people who have a home, right? The first thing you think of when you think of hobbits is, 'Well, they're in the Shire.' And part of the epic, I think, Second Age, is like, ‘Well, where did those people come from?’ Hopefully it's a winding journey to get there, but all those people have a role to play in it.

"And one of the things we love about these kinds of shows is that eventually, they get dozens of interesting characters. You know, they can be gone for an entire season, they can pop back in a season and a half down the road, and then suddenly, it's like, 'Oh, my gosh, I love those people, and then they bring an entire new flavour back.'"

Meanwhile, the mysterious trio from Rhûn led by The Dweller (Bridie Sisson) appear to have been destroyed by The Stranger in the season 1 finale.

Bridie Sisson as The Dweller in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Amazon Studios

A definitive casualty was the wise Harfoot named Sadoc Burrows (Sir Lenny Henry) who perished in the finale at the hands of the figures from Rhûn.

Finally, King Tar-Palantír (Ken Blackburn) passed away in the finale, leaving questions about what will come next for his island kingdom of Númenor.

Elsewhere, the showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay teased new additions to the cast, including the Elven ring bearer named Círdan.

There will be multiple major characters from the canon of Tolkien’s work in addition to new original characters.

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power. Amazon Studios

It is worth bearing in mind that the potential appearance of Galadriel’s husband Celeborn was previously hinted at by both actress Morfydd Clark and the showrunners.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Morfydd Clark discussed Galadriel's grief over Celeborn. She noted: "I feel that she thinks that he is dead. But she hasn't mentioned it to anyone else but Theo.

“And I took that as it's so painful to talk about - the fact that he might be gone - and so it's kind of even more so than her brother to a degree.”

She added: “So I feel that when or if we meet Celeborn, we will meet someone who truly knows Galadriel.”

Rings of Power season 2 plot

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel and Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Amazon Studios

There are multiple plot threads to continue in the second season of The Rings of Power. Firstly, the threat of Sauron remains, as does that of Adar and his Orcs in Mordor.

The future stability and existence of Nùmenor also remain a key issue, as does The Stranger’s quest to Rhûn with Nori Brandyfoot by his side.

The future of Elves, Dwarves and Harfoots are all of vital importance too, but the chief thread of all will be the uses and creations of the Rings of Power.

Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa and Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, McKay said: "'Why would Elves need rings? Why would they want rings? Why would this guy have an offer that would be tempting for them?' is very much what the entire first season is sort of building to.

"The first conversations about the show [revolved around] the idea of Galadriel on one journey, looking for a military solution to the darkness in Middle-earth, and Elrond on another journey going to Moria and trying to make an alliance that would be a solution to Middle-earth. And then, in the end, they would both fail and come together and someone would be there to say, 'I know a third way.' And so, the first season is about the Elven rings.

"The second season is very much about more rings. Tthe song at the end, [of season 1], by Fiona Apple - which is like crazy dream come true - suggests there's Three, then there's Seven. Why would the Dwarves be desperate for rings? And how do they get seduced? And how do they get fooled? And then Men is an even more complex story.

"There are Nine leaders of Men who want power, and so each of those rings and the forging of them is not just like, 'Now the magic thing got made', but a story to be told. And I think there are other stories to be told as well, but certainly we've kicked it off and next season is gonna go deeper into it."

