Often considered one of the biggest moments in Tolkien lore, the Siege of Eregion was a deadly battle between the Elves of Eregion and Sauron as the antagonist attempts to claim the Rings of Power.

Bringing this battle to life was no easy task. McKay admitted it was "by far the most ambitious thing they’ve attempted on the show", which puts it "high in the running for the most ambitious battles in TV, period".

The showrunners revealed that they spent a year designing the Siege of Eregion in pre-production.

McKay added: "In some ways, you’re planning a real war with the logistics required. In a sense, the Siege of Eregion is not just one battle, it is six or seven.

"You have a horse charge, a hand-to-hand fight in the mud, then it’s a troll fight, and then there’s street fighting like in Stalingrad.

"Each of those phases requires an enormous amount of preparation and logistics and safety concerns to get the most thrilling things possible on TV."

The battle is not only a big moment in the character arc of the antagonist Sauron as he plots his rise to power, but also for the future Lord of Rivendell, Elrond.

"[Elrond] starts off as a politician earlier in the season, and we watch him level up to a commander in a battle where he has to fight this massive force that he might not have the resources to win against.

"That is dramatically a really fun and interesting place to put the character."

Despite some of the most ambitious scenes in TV history, actors Charlie Vickers [Sauron] and Charles Edwards [Celebrimbor] remarked how The Rings of Power had grounded moments that add to the suspense and drama of the new season.

This was most evident during scenes between the two actors as Sauron has to manipulate Celebrimbor as both Halbrand and Annatar to get him to forge his magical rings.

"It is a gift to be in a show of this scale and yet have the room as actors to do something that is like a kitchen-sink drama. It’s a period piece, but it felt naturalistic and dramatic."

The Rings of Power season 2 will launch on Prime Video on 29th August – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

