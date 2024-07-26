The chilling trailer begins with Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) telling us: "Sauron sees himself as master of all Middle-earth.

"He seeks to rule it not only through conquest, but by bending the minds of all its people to his own. And for that he needs not armies, but rings."

It goes on to tease the terrifying return of Sauron as, in his new form as Annatar (Charlie Vickers), he walks through flames and introduces himself to Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) as "the sharer of gifts".

Elsewhere, we return to Nori (Markella Kavenagh) amid her journey with the Stranger, who has an even bigger purpose this season.

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power season 2. Prime Video

After some fans were left disappointed by the lack of action in season 1, it seems season 2 will be filled with battles, as fire rages across Middle-earth in the epic trailer, and armies clash in the fight against darkness.

It was revealed earlier this year that season 2 will premiere on 29th August.

Following season 1, there were plenty of questions about just how Sauron could return, with a synopsis for season 2 reading: "Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

