What live football is on TV tonight?

Another Wednesday, another five Premier League fixtures ready to help us all beat those lockdown blues.

Advertisement

The action gets underway early with league-leaders Man City up against Burnley at Turf Moor, while Fulham host Leicester.

After that, Aston Villa host West Ham and Liverpool hope to continue their strong bounce-back against Brighton, while Leeds v Everton is sandwiched between.

Listen to our Football Times podcast

Elsewhere, there is Championship football live on Sky Sports and we have all the details below.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts occasional games throughout the season.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today and for the rest of the week.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Wednesday 3rd February

Selected key matches on TV.

Premier League

Burnley v Man City (6pm) BT Sport 1

Fulham v Leicester (6pm) BT Sport 2

Leeds v Everton (7:30pm) BT Sport 3

Aston Villa v West Ham (8:15pm) BT Sport 2

Liverpool v Brighton (8:15pm) BT Sport 1

Championship

Brentford v Bristol City (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Thursday 4th February

Premier League

Tottenham v Chelsea (8pm) BT Sport

Friday 5th February

Championship

Swansea v Norwich (8:15pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

League One

Gillingham v Lincoln (6pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Saturday 6th February

Premier League

Aston Villa v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport

Burnley v Brighton (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Newcastle v Southampton (3pm) BT Sport

Fulham v West Ham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Man Utd v Everton (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Championship

Coventry v Watford (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Sunday 7th February

Premier League

Tottenham v West Brom (12pm) BT Sport

Wolves v Leicester (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Liverpool v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sheffield United v Chelsea (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Scottish Premiership

Hamilton v Rangers (12pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Monday 8th February

Premier League

Leeds v Crystal Palace (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Tuesday 9th February

FA Cup

Burnley v Bournemouth (5:30pm) BT Sport 1

Man Utd v West Ham (7:30pm) BBC One

Serie A

Juventus v Inter (7:45pm) BT Sport 2

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.