The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Gaming
  4. Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts-Legacy-TV-show

Your ultimate guide to Hogwarts Legacy

The Demiguise from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise Statues: All moon locations revealed

Professor Snape and lots of potions equipment.

Hogwarts Legacy potions list: All recipes, ingredients & where to find them

Collect more gold than a Niffler in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy gold: Get rich quick with money-making hacks

The troll from the Harry Potter films.

Hogwarts Legacy Infamous Foes: All 21 locations revealed

The Solved by the Bell Map in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy Solved by the Bell: Musical map solution explained

How-to guides

The Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where is the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy? How to reach secret areas

A screenshot from Hogwarts Legacy.

How to open eye chest in Hogwarts Legacy: Eyeball chests explained

A screenshot of Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy door puzzle explained: How to solve numbers and symbols riddle

Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy butterfly locations: How to find all butterflies & chests

The Shrek mod for Hogwarts Legacy, as created by NorskPL.

Hogwarts Legacy mods: Best fan-made cheats & how to use them

Hogwarts Legacy cursed tomb treasure

How to find Hogwarts Legacy’s cursed tomb treasure

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

How to ‘Climb the Battlements’ in Hogwarts Legacy – make platform float

A screenshot of Rowland Oakes from Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy Rowland Oakes map: How to start and finish the quest

Advertisement
House sorting in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy house sorting quiz: Take the test to choose your house

HogLeg7

Are there Hogwarts Legacy DLC plans? Latest expansion rumours

The choir from the Harry Potter films, busting out tunes like the Hogwarts Legacy soundtrack.

Hogwarts Legacy soundtrack: All songs in the Harry Potter game

Choosing presets in the character creator of Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy Character Creator: See all customisation options

More Hogwarts Legacy