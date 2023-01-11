For those keen to start term as soon as possible or those anxious about the sorting process, luckily there's no need to wait - aspiring pupils can get sorted into their house right now, and even choose a wand.

Incoming Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy looks to give you the full Hogwarts student experience, which includes one of the most important aspects of life at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry: house sorting.

As a joint venture with Wizarding World, those who already have a house and wand can also transfer their data over to the game - just like magic!

See below for how to get sorted into your Hogwarts Legacy house early, or carry over your existing wizarding details.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to take the Hogwarts Legacy house sorting test

Welcome to Hogwarts! You can't enter the Great Hall in Hogwarts Legacy just yet, but you can put on the Sorting Hat and let it see into your soul...

Just to be clear, you can wait and go through the sorting process in-game if you prefer - this can just save you some precious time on launch day.

If have already been sorted into a house on Wizarding World, you can skip to the next section. If not, follow the following steps:

Apparate over to the Wizarding World website and create an account. Click on 'Hogwarts Sorting' on the main menu at the top, then select 'Get Sorted Now'. Take the Hogwarts House Quiz. Remember, the Sorting Hat will listen to you... You'll then be sorted into either Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Gryffindor. Good luck! If desired, you can also go through the Wand Ceremony to receive a wand or discover your Patronus.

How to transfer your house and wand to Hogwarts Legacy

Congratulations, you have your own wand, Patronus and Hogwarts house! There are just a few more muggle steps to take however for them to appear in Hogwarts Legacy:

Head to the Warner Bros Games website and create an account if you do not have one. Go back to the Wizarding World website and click on the account connection page. Follow the on-screen instructions to link your accounts.

It's as easy as that - you'll then have your house, wand and Patronus when you boot up Hogwarts Legacy. Better yet, you'll also get two in-game cosmetics: the Beaked Skull Mask and House Fan-atic School Robe.

Read more:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.