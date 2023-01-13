As is becoming increasingly common in the world of gaming, there are a few different options on the market when it comes to pre-ordering Hogwarts Legacy .

With Hogwarts Legacy launching soon, it's time to decide which version of the new Harry Potter game you want to buy.

Gamers will get to choose between the Hogwarts Legacy Standard Edition, the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition, the Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition and the Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition. What does all that actually mean though? Keep on reading and we'll tell you!

Note: If you're the type of person that has access to multiple gaming devices, it's worth knowing that PlayStation users will get an exclusive quest, The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop, at least a year before anyone else.

Hogwarts Legacy price: What's the cheapest version?

No surprises here! The cheapest version of Hogwarts Legacy is the Standard Edition, but its price does vary by platform.

According to GAME, the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition price is £59.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, £54.99 on PS4 and Xbox One, or £49.99 on Switch.

On Steam, the Standard Edition for PC is priced at £49.99, which sounds like a good deal compared to the next-gen prices.

Fun fact: everyone who pre-orders the game, even if its the cheapest version, will get the in-game Onyx Hippogriff as a pre-order bonus.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition: What do you get extra?

The Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition price seems to be £74.99 on consoles — we can see the PlayStation version in stock at GAME, while the Xbox version is listed at Amazon — and £59.99 on PC via Steam.

The Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition is listed as having these extra benefits that you won't get with the Standard Edition:

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

72 Hours Early Access

That last one, early access to the game itself, sounds particularly tantalising! We've been waiting long enough for this one, right?

Latest deals

It's also worth noting that you'll see the option to pre-order the 'Digital Deluxe Edition' on the virtual PlayStation Store and Xbox Store. The price is £74.99 on either.

This version includes all of the above as well as a Dark Arts Garrison Hat and the option of a cross-gen upgrade (that'll be handy if you happen to get a new console midway through playing the game).

What about the Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition?

And finally, the most expensive version is the Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition, which is priced on GAME at an eye-watering £274.99.

As well as coming in a big box, and including everything that you get with the Deluxe version (even the Dark Arts Garrison Hat), this expensive version is said to include:

Life-Size Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book Base

Steel Case

Kelpie Robe

Of course, this version is likely to only tempt merch-collecting mega fans! It feels like the Deluxe Edition will be a popular pick with the masses, though.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on 10th February for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with older consoles getting the game later in the year.

You can pre-order the game from Amazon or the retailer of your choice, or read more with the links below:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.