Upcoming Video game release dates 2020 – PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch
Upcoming video game release dates across platforms.
❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Video game release dates have been known to change once or twice over the years – and there are new announcements throughout the year, sometimes weekly. Nevertheless, we endeavour to keep this page updated with the latest news!
If a release date is as yet unconfirmed, we’ll list a game under TBC.
Across all platforms, including the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, here are the major releases to look out for throughout the rest of 2020.
October 2020 video game release dates
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – All Hallows’ Eve Skin Pack (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 8th October
- Ben 10: Power Trip (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 9th October
- Dirt 5 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 9th October
- FIFA 21 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 9th October (Pre-order)
- Monster Truck Championship (PC, PS4, XBO) – 15th October
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 20th October
- Drone Swarm (PC) – 20th October
- Transformers: Battlegrounds (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 23rd October
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 (PS4) – 27th October
- Watch Dogs Legion (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 29th October (pre-order)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Stadia) – 29th October
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PC, PS4, XBO) – 30th October
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Switch) – 30th October
- Auto Chess (PS4) – 31st October
November 2020 video game release dates
- Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia (Switch) – 6th November
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 6th November
- Xbox Series X – November 10th
- Xbox Series S – November 10th
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PC, PS4, XBO, Xbox One X, Stadia) – 10th November. November 19th release for the PS5. (pre-order)
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 10th November
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PC) – 10th November
- XIII (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 10th November (pre-order)
- Handball 21 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 12th November
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PC, PS4, XBO) – 13th November (pre-order)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PC, PS4, XBO) – 13th November (pre-order)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 13th November (pre-order)
- Cris Tales (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 17th November
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 19th November (pre-order) Next-gen release date TBC
- PS5 – 19th Novemberf
- Astro’s Playroom (PS5) 19th November
- Demon’s Souls (PS5) 19th November
- Destruction All-Stars (PS5) 19th November
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (PS5) 19th November
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) 19th November
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5) 19th November
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4, Switch) – 20th November
December 2020 video game releases
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (PC, PS4, XBO) – 4th December
- Anno: Mutationem (PC, PS4) – December TBC
- Hiro’s Escape (PC) – December TBC
Read More: Best Fortnite merch: gifts and back to school items you can buy right now
TBC 2020 video game release dates
- Sports Story (Switch) – Autumn 2020
- Bake ‘n Switch (PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Baldo (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Balsa Model Flight Simulator (PC) – TBC 2020
- Bonkies (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four (PC) – TBC 2020
- Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse: Part 1 (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Eldest Souls (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- The Last Campfire (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- PixelJunk Eden 2 (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Planet Coaster (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Rogue Company (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Suzerain (PC) – TBC 2020
- Tears of Avia (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Those Who Remain (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Wingspan (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Alchemic Cutie (PC) – Q3 2020
- Iron Conflict (PC) – Q3 2020
- The Last Taxi (PC VR) – Q3 2020
- Amnesia: Rebirth (PC, PS4) – Autumn 2020
- Apex Legends (Switch) – Autumn 2020
- Axiom Verge 2 (Switch) – Autumn 2020
- DwarfHeim (PC) – Autumn 2020
- Empire of Sin (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020
- Fuser (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020
- King of Seas (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020
- Monstrum 2 (PC) – Autumn 2020
- NBA 2K21 (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020
- Olija (PC, Switch) – Autumn 2020
- Outcasters (Stadia) – Autumn 2020
- Pokemon Sword & Shield: The Crown Tundra expansion (Switch) – Autumn 2020
- Realpolitiks 2 (PC) – Autumn 2020
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – Autumn 2020
- Unsouled (PC) – Autumn 2020
- Voidtrain (PC, Consoles TBC) – Autumn 2020
- Five Dates (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Q4 2020
- Hoa (PC) – Q4 2020
- Onsen Master (PC, Consoles TBC) – Q4 2020
- Sayri: The Beginning (PC, Consoles TBC) – Q4 2020
- Twelve Minutes (PC, XBO) – Q4 2020
- Undungeon (PC) – Q4 2020
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest (PC) – Q4 2020
- Call of the Sea (PC, XSX, XBO) – Late 2020
- Cartel Tycoon (PC) – Late 2020
- Dark Envoy (PC, PS4, XBO) – Late 2020
- Encodya (PC) – Late 2020
- Songs of Conquest (PC) – Late 2020
- Worms Rumble (PC, PS5, PS4) – Late 2020
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020
- Bugsnax (PC, PS5, PS4) – Holiday 2020
- Dangerous Driving 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Holiday 2020
- Deathloop (PC, PS5) – Holiday 2020
- Dirt 5 (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020
- FIFA 21 (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020
- Godfall (PC, PS5) – Holiday 2020
- Halo Infinite (PC, XSX, XBO) – Holiday 2020
- Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga (XSX) – Holiday 2020
- Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek (Stadia) – Holiday 2020
- Jett: The Far Shore (PC, PS5, PS4) – Holiday 2020
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS5, PS4) – Holiday 2020
- Knight Squad 2 (PC, Consoles TBC) – Holiday 2020
- Madden 21 (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020
- The Medium (PC, XSX) – Holiday 2020
- Observer: System Redux (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020
- Outriders (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO,Stadia) – Holiday 2020
- Scorn (XSX) – Holiday 2020
- Tetris Effect: Connected (PC, XSX, XBO) – Holiday 2020
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (XSX) – Holiday 2020
- The Forgotten City (PC, XBO) – Winter 2020
- Where the Heart Is (PS4) – Winter 2020
- A Monster’s Expedition (PC) – TBC 2020
- After the Fall (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020
- Agents: Biohunters (PC) – TBC 2020
- Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- The Alto Collection (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Aquanox Deep Descent (PC) – TBC 2020
- The Artful Escape (XBO) – TBC 2020
- The Ascent (XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Atrio: The Dark Wild (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- B.ARK (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Babylon’s Fall (PC, PS4) – TBC 2020
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (PC) – TBC 2020
- Beyond a Steel Sky (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Biomutant (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Black Book (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Blazing Beaks (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Blood Bowl 3 (TBC) – TBC 2020
- Boundary (PC, PS4) – TBC 2020
- Bounty Battle (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Boyfriend Dungeon (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Bravely Default 2 (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Bright Memory: Infinite (PC, XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Bubble Bobble 4 Friends (PS4) – TBC 2020
- Buildings Have Feelings Too! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Button City (PC) – TBC 2020
- Cake Bash (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Captain Contraband (PC) – TBC 2020
- Chicken Police (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Chivalry 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Clockwork Aquario (TBC) – TBC 2020
- Cloudpunk (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Construction Simulator 3 (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Crossfire X (XBO) – TBC 2020
- Crysis Remastered (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC (PC, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Cyber Shadow (PC, PS4, XBO, Steam) – TBC 2020
- Dead Static Drive (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Deathtrap Dungeon (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Dicey Dungeons (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Digimon Survive (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Disco Elysium (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Doom Eternal (Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
- Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: A New Power Awakens – Part 2 DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Dry Drowning (XBO) – TBC 2020
- Dying Light 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- El Hijo: A Wild West Tale (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
- Elden Ring (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Stonethorn DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- The Eternal Cylinder (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Evergate (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Everwild (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PC) – TBC 2020
- Faeria (Switch) – TBC 2020
- The Falconeer (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- First Class Trouble (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- F.I.S.T: Forged In Shadow Torch (PS4) – TBC 2020
- Garden Story (PC) – TBC 2020
- Gears Tactics (XBO) – TBC 2020
- Genesis Noir (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Ghost of a Tale (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Ghostrunner (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
- The Good Life (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Gleamlight (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Green Hell (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Hammerting (PC) – TBC 2020
- Harvest Moon: One World (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Haven (PC, PS5, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Hokko Life (PC) – TBC 2020
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Hot Brass (PC) – TBC 2020
- Humanity (PS4) – TBC 2020
- Hunting Simulator 2 (Switch) – TBC 2020
- I Am Dead (Switch) – TBC 2020
- It Came from Space and Ate Our Brains (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Jumpala (PC) – TBC 2020
- King’s Bounty 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign (PC) – TBC 2020
- Kosmokrats (PC) – TBC 2020
- Lair of the Clockwork God (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Liberated (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Liftoff: Drone Racing (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Little Nightmares 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Lost At Sea (PC) – TBC 2020
- Magic: Legends (PC) – TBC 2020
- Maneater (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Mars Horizon (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Mayhem in Single Valley (PC) – TBC 2020
- Medieval Dynasty (PC) – TBC 2020
- Melon Journey 2 (PC) – TBC 2020
- Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter DLC (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Misc. (PC) – TBC 2020
- Mondo Museum (PC) – TBC 2020
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (Stadia) – TBC 2020
- Monster Safari (PC) – TBC 2020
- Monster Truck Championship (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- My Child Lebensborn (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Nexomon: Extinction (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- No More Heroes 3 (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Oddworld: Soulstorm (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020
- Orange Island (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
- The Other Side (PC) – TBC 2020
- Outbuddies DX (PS4) – TBC 2020
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020
- Overpass (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Panzer Dragoon (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Paradise Lost (PC) – TBC 2020
- Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- The Pathless (PC, PS5) – TBC 2020
- Per Aspera (PC) – TBC 2020
- PES 2021 (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Phogs! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Pile Up! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Psikodelya (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Quantum League (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Rainbow Six Quarantine (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Rainbow Six Siege (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020
- RAN: Lost Islands (PC) – TBC 2020
- Rawmen (PC) – TBC 2020
- R.B.I. Baseball 20 (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw (PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
- The Red Lantern (PC, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Red Solstice 2: Survivors (PC) – TBC 2020
- Red Wings: Aces of the Sky (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Remnant: From the Ashes: Swamps of Corsus DLC (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Republique (Stadia) – TBC 2020
- The Riftbreaker (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Rigid Force Redux (XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (PC) – TBC 2020
- Roller Champions (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Romancing SaGa 3 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, PS Vita) – TBC 2020
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Sail Forth (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Say No! More (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Scavengers (PC) – TBC 2020
- ScourgeBringer (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Second Extinction (PC, XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Secret Government (PC) – TBC 2020
- Serpent Showdown (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Session (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Shadowplay: Metropolis Foe (PC) – TBC 2020
- Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Skater XL (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Skull and Bones (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Sludge Life (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Someday You’ll Return (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Song of Horror: Complete Edition (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Space Crew (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Spellbreak (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Spelunky 2 (PC) – TBC 2020
- Spiritfarer (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
- Spitlings (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Starbase (PC) – TBC 2020
- Starmancer (PC) – TBC 2020
- Subnautica: Below Zero (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Summer in Mara (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Super Meat Boy Forever (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Supermarket Shriek (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
- The Survivalists (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Tales of Arise (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- This Is Pool (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- This Is Snooker – Pool Deluxe Edition (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Through The Darkest Of Times (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Total War: Elysium (PC) – TBC 2020
- Tour de France 2020 (PC) – TBC 2020
- Trash Sailors (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Trifox (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Twin Mirror: Lost On Arrival (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Ultracore (PS Vita) – TBC 2020
- Underworld Dreams (Switch) – TBC 2020
- The Unexpected Quest (PC) – TBC 2020
- Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy (PC) – TBC 2020
- The Universim (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Wait! Life Is Beautiful! (PC) – TBC 2020
- The Walking Dead: Onslaught (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020
- Warhammer Chaosbane (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020
- Warsaw (PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Wavey The Rocket (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Way to the Woods (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- Wayward Strand (PC) – TBC 2020
- Weaving Tides (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
- Welcome to ELK (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
- West of Dead (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
- West of Loathing (Stadia) – TBC 2020
- When The Past Was Around (PC) – TBC 2020
- Windjammers 2 (PC, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
- Wintermoor Tactics Club (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Worms 2020 (TBC) – TBC 2020
- Xuan-Yuan Sword 7 (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
- Ynglet (PC) – TBC 2020
- Ys Origin (Switch) – TBC 2020
- Zengeon (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
Already out this year
-
- King Of Fighters R-2 (Switch) – 7th August
- Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? – Infinite Combate (PC, PS4, Switch) (US) – 11th August
- Brunch Club (PS4, XBO) – 11th August
- Hyper Scape (PC, PS4, XBO) – 11th August
- Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town (PC) – 11th August
- Metamorphosis (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 12th August
- Popup Dungeon (PC) – 12th August
- A Total War Saga: Troy (PC) – 13th August
- The Alto Collection (PC, PS4, XBO) – 13th August
- Darkestville Castle (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 13th August
- Double Kick Heroes (PC, Switch) – 13th August
- Ever Forward (PC) – 13th August
- Kill It With Fire (PC) – 13th August
- Boomerang Fu (PC, XBO, Switch) – 13th August
- Ever Forward (PC) – 13th August
- Dreamscaper (PC, Switch) – 14th August
- Eastern Exorcist (PC) – 14th August
- UFC 4 (PS4, XBO) – 14th August
- Apex Legends Season 6 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 18th August
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC) – 18th August
- Mortal Shell (PC, PS4, XBO) – 18th August
- Battletoads (PC, XBO) – 20th August
- Frostpunk: On The Edge DLC (PC) – 20th August
- Griefhelm (PC) – 20th August
- Pastel: Blind Karma (PC) – 20th August
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 20th August
- Remnant: From the Ashes: Subject 2923 DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – 20th August
- Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition (PC, PS4, XBO) – 20th August
- Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue (PS4, Switch) – 21st August
- New Super Lucky’s Tale (PS4, XBO) – 21st August
- PGA Tour 2K21 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 21st August
- Kandagawa Jet Girls (PS4) – 25th August
- Madden 21 (PS4, XBO) – 25th August
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th August
- No Straight Roads (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th August
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series (PSVR) – 25th August
- Best Friend Forever (PC, Switch) – 27th August
- Control: AWE DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – 27th August
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (PS4, Switch) – 27th August
- Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 27th August
- Tell Me Why – Chapter 1 (PC, XBO) – 27th August
- Surgeon Simulator 2 (PC) – 27th August
- Deadly Days (Switch) – 27th August
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PC, PS4, Switch) – 28th August
- Double Kick Heroes (XBO) – 28th August
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition (Switch) – 28th August
- Project Cars 3 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 28th August
- Wasteland 3 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 28th August
- Windbound (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 28th August
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 1st September
Crusader Kings 3 (PC) – 1st September
- Hitman (Stadia) – 1st September
- Hitman 2 (Stadia) – 1st September
- MX vs ATV All Out (Switch) – 1st September
- Super Bomberman R Online (Stadia) – 1st September
- Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale (PC VR) – 3rd September
- WRC 9 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 3rd September
- Doraemon Story of Seasons (PS4) – 4th September
- Marvel’s Avengers (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 4th September (buy)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 4th September
- NBA 2K21 (PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 4th September
- Paradise Killer (PC) – 4th September
- Ostranauts (PC) – 10th September
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 10th September
- BPM: Bullets Per Minute (PC) – 15th September
- eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (PES 2021) (PC, PS4, XBO) –15th September
- Spelunky 2 (PS4) – 15th September
- Pacer (PC, PS4, XBO) – 17th September
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch) – 18th September (pre-order)
- Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4) (Retail) – 18th September
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 18th September
- Hello Neighbor (Stadia) – 20th September
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) – 22nd September
- Little Big Workshop (XBO) – 24th September
- Serious Sam 4 (PC, Stadia) – 24th September
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 24th September
- Going Under (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 24th September
- Ampersat (PC) – 25th September
- DreamWorks Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th September
- Mafia: Definitive Edition (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 25th September
- Zengeon (Switch) – 25th September
- Genshin Impact (PS4) – 28th September
- Stronghold: Warlords (PC) – 29th September
- Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! (PS4, Switch) – 29th September
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4, XBO) – 2nd October
- Let’s Sing Queen (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 2nd October
- Star Wars: Squadrons (PC, PS4, XBO) – 2nd October (pre-order)
- Foregone (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 5th October
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 6th October (pre-order)
For more gaming and technology news visit our Technology section. Looking for something to watch? Visit the TV Guide.