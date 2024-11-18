With a short window to release, thankfully we won't have to wait that long to get our hands on Two Point Museum.

Plenty of details have been revealed already, as well as trailers, pre-order incentives and much more. All of which we've gathered up right here.

Two Point Museum. Sega / Two Point Studios

Sega and Two Point Studios have confirmed that Two Point Museum will be released on Tuesday 4th March 2025.

The game was announced in August 2024 and then confirmed to be launching a month later in September, with pre-order details following. It's a very short turnaround from announcement to release, something quite unusual these days.

Can I pre-order Two Point Museum?

Two Point Museum is available for pre-order at a suggested retail price of £24.99 / $29.99 for both the standard physical and digital editions.

If you fancy getting a physical copy of the game, Amazon has Two Point Museum up for pre-order on PlayStation and Xbox. Those on PC can head to Steam to pre-order or alternatively on the Two Point Studios website.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Two Point Museum pre-order differences

There will be two different Two Point Museum editions available at launch: Standard and Explorer.

The standard edition will include the base game itself and some Sonic the Hedgehog and Shadow the Hedgehog staff costumes for those who pre-order ahead of launch.

The Explorer Edition will feature a "selection of decorative items to embellish your halls, walls and floors with bespoke designs and well travelled statues".

On top of this, several "exclusive items to help your experts replenish faster to send out on more expeditions" will be included as well.

The biggest difference is that the digital Explorer edition will grant five days of early access.

Which consoles and platforms can play Two Point Museum?

Two Point Museum will be available across both consoles and PC with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows platforms confirmed.

This does currently mean that Nintendo Switch owners are set to miss out at launch, however, we have a good feeling that the game will arrive at a later date – or even potentially at the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Two Point Museum gameplay and story details

Two Point Museum. Sega / Two Point Museum

Two Point Museum is a business simulation game developed by Two Point Studios – known for Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus – and published by Sega.

Players will assume the role of a museum manager with the aim being to manage, design and refine the exhibits to create the best experience for guests.

A team of (partially) trained experts can be sent on Expeditions in search of rare artefacts, while each section of the museum can be tailored to your design. This can be done by splashing some paint, laying down carpet or arranging the exhibits in an order of your choice.

Alongside dinosaurs, a haunted hotel and aquarium will feature.

Two Point Museum trailer

The announcement trailer for Two Point Museum was unveiled in August 2024. The video shows off the many historical elements that will come into play – specifically the Jurassic era is previewed.

Check out the trailer below:

Two Point Museum will launch on Tuesday 4th March 2024 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.