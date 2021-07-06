Nintendo Switch Pro confirmed: October release date, features and pre-order

The Nintendo Switch Pro console, an upgraded version of the popular gaming hardware, has been a hot topic of discussion in the gaming world for quite some time, but now it’s finally been confirmed. And better still, we’ve got a definitive release date.

After much debate and speculation, Nintendo has confirmed that the latest generation of Switch console will be landing in stores on 8th October 2021. Just as exciting is the fact the new Metroid Dread game is released on the exact same day – only 19 years after the last in the much-loved series. Head to our Metroid Dread release date page to find out more.

The original Nintendo Switch console launched in March 2017, with the smaller Switch Lite following in September 2019 and giving gamers a cheaper option that cannot dock with a TV.

With Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X having launched last year, with both of those consoles having speedy SSD storage and stunning 4K graphics (which the current Switch doesn’t have), it made sense for Nintendo to release its own powerful new machine to keep up with the curve. Now it’s happening!

And a note to the deal-minded amongst you: with the Pro hitting shelves in October, you can be all-but-certain that the Nintendo Switch will fall in price in November’s Black Friday sales.

So we now know when to expect the Nintendo Switch Pro – but what else do we know about this highly anticipated console? Keep on reading for all the essential info on this highly-rumoured upcoming console.

Nintendo Switch Pro release date

CONFIRMED: Nintendo has confirmed there will be a new Nintendo Switch console arriving 8th October.

Let's take a closer look at the newly-announced #NintendoSwitch (OLED model) arriving 08/10 in White and Neon red/Neon blue! 👇 pic.twitter.com/hYEwzOufBI — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) July 6, 2021

Nintendo recently confirmed the current console is “mid-way” through it’s life cycle. As the original Switch console is four years old now that had people thinking we’d have longer to wait.

A report from Bloomberg claimed that Nintendo intends to begin assembling the upgraded Switch consoles this month, with a view to selling them from September or October 2021 onwards. Looks like they were right!

What are the Nintendo Switch Pro features?

Display: 7-inch OLED screen with a slimmer bezel

7-inch OLED screen with a slimmer bezel Stand: Nintendo Switch (OLED model)’s wide adjustable stand can be set to your preferred viewing angle for comfortable gameplay in tabletop mode.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model)’s wide adjustable stand can be set to your preferred viewing angle for comfortable gameplay in tabletop mode. Storage: 64 GB of internal storage that you can expand the available space further using a compatible microSD card (sold separately).

64 GB of internal storage that you can expand the available space further using a compatible microSD card (sold separately). Speakers: onboard speakers with enhanced audio

onboard speakers with enhanced audio New dock: It features two USB ports, a HDMI port for connecting to a TV and a new wired LAN port, allowing for more stable online play when playing in TV mode.

It features two USB ports, a HDMI port for connecting to a TV and a new wired LAN port, allowing for more stable online play when playing in TV mode. Compatibility: Compatible with all Nintendo Switch games as well as your existing Joy-Con controllers.

Compatible with all Nintendo Switch games as well as your existing Joy-Con controllers. Three modes: TV mode, tabletop mode and handheld mode.

TV mode, tabletop mode and handheld mode. Link up to eight consoles for multiplayer

Colours: White, and Blue/Neon Red

Nintendo Switch Pro price

It’s been confirmed that the Switch Pro will cost $350 over in the US. And while the UK price hasn’t yet been revealed, we’re going to hazard at a guess at around £300. However, that’s by no means set in stone, and given the Nintendo Switch is currently £279 at most retailers, it may well cost even more. We’ll keep this page this page updated with everything we hear in the days and weeks to come.

The Nintendo Switch Pro is likely to be available at the following store, as they all sell its predecessor, the Switch:

Should I wait to buy a Nintendo Switch Pro?

Should you buy a Switch now or wait for the Switch Pro. Well, that depends on how soon you want to start playing the best Switch games that the console has to offer.

While we think the new console will be coming later this year, it is entirely possible that it will not come out until 2022 and you could be waiting a long time to get your hands on it – after all, it has not been officially announced yet.

And there are great deals to be found on the Switch right now so if you are itching to play Mario Odyssey or you can’t hold out on playing the New Pokemon Snap, you may be better off just forking out for a current-gen Switch now.

Nintendo Switch Pro leaks

OatmealDome, a known data-miner, found evidence of a new Switch dock that will support 4K visuals. That rumour seems to be backed up by Animal Crossing World, a fan-run website that spotted some recent Animal Crossing screenshots, posted by Nintendo, that appeared to be taken in 4K resolution.

The new console will keep the dual-gaming function that the Switch is famous for, allowing you to play games on your TV or in a handheld fashion.

The general assumption is that the Nintendo Switch Pro will work better and faster than its predecessor, whichever mode you choose to play your games in. Some fans are hoping that extra-speedy SSD storage might be included, allowing the console to cut down dramatically on loading times.

Also seemingly on the cards is a fitness tracker, much like you get on your smartphones, and this would indicate that the hugely popular Ring Fit Adventure franchise will remain a top priority for Nintendo going forward – something that does not surprise us.

Rumours abound that the new console will have an OLED display, in handheld mode, which will definitely make the appearance of the games a lot sharper.

Fans are also hoping for greater performance speeds, improved battery life and perhaps even improved functionality with Bluetooth – which is fairly limited on the console right now.

We hope too that third-party games will play much better as while exclusive Nintendo games generally run fine, there have been many issues with porting over games not made by the studio and any new console will need to rectify this problem to keep the console as a leading one on the market.

Nintendo Switch deals

Here are some of the deals we have found at the moment, if you are debating going ahead and getting one – and if you love gaming, we highly recommend you do!

