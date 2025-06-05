While we can't work miracles when it comes to the cost of the Switch 2, we can help you to shave off a few pennies, either through buying bundles, shopping from places with free delivery, or using monthly payment plans.

Below, we've pulled together all the best deals we've seen so far, and will be sure to keep you updated as time ticks on.

If you're still not keen on forking out £395, remember that sales periods like Black Friday and Prime Day will come around sooner than you think, and we'll be here with more deals then.

Make sure you take a look at our Nintendo Switch 2 UK stock page for the full rundown and our hands-on review.

Best Nintendo Switch 2 deals at a glance

Best Nintendo Switch 2 bundles and deals from UK stores

Pay for your Nintendo Switch 2 monthly with EE

Nintendo Switch 2 legal documents upgrades Nintendo

What's the deal: EE has the best deals we've seen, offering the Nintendo Switch 2 and several bundles on a pay-monthly basis. Prices start at £22 a month for the Switch with Mario Kart World, and go up to £30 a month for the bundle that includes the Switch 2 Camera, a Joy-Con and £50 of game credit.

Why we chose it: If you can't afford to fork out £400 on the new Switch, this is by far the best solution. You can treat the console like any other device or subscription plan and pay it off as you go.

Get the Nintendo Switch 2 x Mario Kart World bundle

What's the deal: The Nintendo Switch 2 x Mario Kart World bundle is by far the most popular as it gives you the brand-new console and a flagship game straight away. But, is it actually a saving?

Short answer: yes. On it's own the Nintendo Switch 2 costs £395.99 and Mario Kart World costs £66.99 (or £74.99 if you want a physical copy). However the bundle costs £429.99 which means you're only paying £34 for the game.

Why we chose it: This bundle gives you everything, the new console, the best game and £34 off. That's why it's so popular and, at this point, is selling out faster than the standalone Switch 2. Here's everywhere you can buy it right now.

Buy the Nintendo Switch 2 with extra accessories

Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo

What's the deal: At shops like Very, Currys and Game Collection, you can find bundles which include the Switch 2, games and extra accessories like the Micro SD Card. These start a little more expensive, at around £500, but they do get you additional items you might be buying further down the line.

Why we chose it: These bundles are not necessarily cheaper, but they do mean you can get hold of everything you need in one easy payment – no need to have to keep dipping in and out of your wallet.

Plus, the higher price point means these bundles are less likely to sell out quickly, which for the Switch 2 is a bit of a miracle.

Save with these Nintendo Switch 2 game bundles

What's the deal: Outside of the Switch 2 console bundles, there are a few games bundles worth shouting about. For one, you can get the new Super Mario Party Jamboree and Jamboree TV combined, and for another the games Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Star-Crossed World.

Why we chose it: If you're buying someone a Switch 2 as a gift, this is a great way of getting them double the present at half the cost.

Save with third-party Nintendo Switch 2 accessories

What's the deal: At Amazon there are already a ton of third party accessories popping up, like the JSAUX Carry Case or JSAUX screen protector. These start much cheaper than Nintendo's own products, at just £6.99.

Why we chose it: Not everything has to come from Nintendo itself, this way you can save on games and other accessories.

Make sure you also check out our Nintendo Switch 2 Micro SD Card release page, plus the full list of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories.