Getting off to a strong start in 2025 will be crucial. Max Verstappen is the reigning drivers' champion, but he faces enormous competition from the likes of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton among the tight pack expected to form around him.

McLaren won the Constructors' Championship last season and are expected to return with a competitive car in 2025, while Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes are all set to compete in a four-way duel for the crown.

Fans across the globe will be desperate to catch every moment of live action throughout the season, and we're on hand to help.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the F1 calendar in 2025, including a full race schedule.

F1 2025 calendar

All UK time. (S) denotes sprint race qualifying. All live on Sky Sports F1. British Grand Prix also live on Channel 4.

Sunday 16th March: Australian Grand Prix – 4am UK time Sunday 23rd March: Chinese Grand Prix (S) – 7am UK time Sunday 6th April: Japanese Grand Prix – 6am UK time Sunday 13th April: Bahrain Grand Prix – 4pm UK time Sunday 20th April: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – 6pm UK time Sunday 4th May: Miami Grand Prix (S) – 9pm UK time Sunday 18th May: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – 2pm UK time Sunday 25th May: Monaco Grand Prix – 2pm UK time Sunday 1st June: Spanish Grand Prix – 2pm UK time Sunday 15th June: Canadian Grand Prix – 7pm UK time Sunday 29th June: Austrian Grand Prix – 2pm UK time Sunday 6th July: British Grand Prix – 3pm UK time Sunday 27th July: Belgian Grand Prix (S) – 2pm UK time Sunday 3rd August: Hungarian Grand Prix – 2pm UK time Sunday 31st August: Dutch Grand Prix – 2pm UK time Sunday 7th September: Italian Grand Prix – 2pm UK time Sunday 21st September: Azerbaijan Grand Prix – 12pm UK time Sunday 5th October: Singapore Grand Prix – 1pm UK time Sunday 19th October: United States Grand Prix (S) – 8pm UK time Sunday 26th October: Mexico City Grand Prix – 8pm UK time Sunday 9th November: São Paulo Grand Prix (S) – 5pm UK time Saturday 22nd November: Las Vegas Grand Prix – 4am UK time Sunday 30th November: Qatar Grand Prix (S) – 4pm UK time Sunday 7th December: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – 1pm UK time

