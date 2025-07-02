More like an anthology series now, this new instalment features an all-new cast led by The Split's Annabel Scholey and Nashville's Sam Palladio as high-flying couple Charlotte and Jacob, who both work together at the hospital.

Dedicating their lives to their careers and each other, things soon start to take quite the sinister turn when they meet new colleague Mia (Aggy K Adams), who also happens to be their new next-door neighbour.

We get a sense of some of the impending drama (and complicated relationship dynamics) to come in the new trailer, which you can watch below.

Described as a "fresh chapter of the deliciously dark psychological drama", the series will also star Sendhil Ramamurthy (One Piece) as Charlotte's past flame Leo, who only throws up another spanner in the works of this central couple.

As per the synopsis: "Working her way into Charlotte and Jacob’s confidence and eventually their bed, Mia also quickly befriends cul-de-sac outcast Alan (Hugh Dennis), whilst Charlotte has to handle the reappearance of past flame Leo (Sendhil Ramamurthy).

"However, it’s not long before Mia’s past comes back to haunt her, leading Charlotte and Jacob to question who she really is, especially when patients at the hospital mysteriously start dying. But one thing is clear, giving into desires can have deadly consequences."

Read more:

While this new season of The Couple Next Door features an entirely new central cast, it will also see the return of Hugh Dennis as chilling neighbour Alan.

More recently, we got a first look at the series with the help of a slew of sneak-peek images, only teasing some of the drama to come.

While it's hard to tell just how things will unfold for Charlotte and Jacob in this tale, we can anticipate that, once again, we'll be hooked with the twists and turns set to unfold.

This time around, the new series has been written by David Allison (Marcella) and is directed by Dries Vos (Suspect), so we can anticipate plenty of drama to come.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Couple Next Door season 2 will premiere on Channel 4 on Monday 14th July.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.