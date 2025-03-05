The Couple Next Door reveals first look at brand new cast for season 2 – including The Split star
First look at the brand new couple moving into the infamous cul-de-sac from season 1.
A brand new couple's relationship is set to be tested in season 2 of Channel 4 hit The Couple Next Door, with first-look images released by the broadcaster teasing what awaits them.
Spoiler alert, it's trouble.
While last season saw Outlander's Sam Heughan and Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson put their marriages – and their lives – on the line to pursue one another, they won't be appearing in season 2.
Instead, the drama will centre on Charlotte and Jacob, a "high-flying, busy" married couple played by Annabel Scholey, who viewers will recognise from The Split, and Sam Palladio (The Princess Switch).
But, shortly after the pair move into the infamous cul-de-sac, Aggy K Adams's Mia, who also works at the hospital, rents the house next door – and throws a spanner in the works.
In classic Couple Next Door style, it isn't long before Mia works her way into their confidence, and their bed.
Mia will also befriend the only returning cast member, Hugh Dennis's Alan (pictured above).
Yes, that's right. The creepy neighbour is back, though Channel 4 teased that his status in the cul-de-sac has more than diminished following the events of season 1.
Rounding out the cast is Sendhil Ramamurthy, who plays Charlotte's past flame Leo.
As well as navigating their changing relationship, Charlotte and Jacob also face problems at work, with mysterious deaths at the hospital only adding to their growing tension.
As for when we'll see the drama play out, we have a while to wait yet, with filming only recently wrapping in Belgium.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.