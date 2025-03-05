While last season saw Outlander's Sam Heughan and Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson put their marriages – and their lives – on the line to pursue one another, they won't be appearing in season 2.

Instead, the drama will centre on Charlotte and Jacob, a "high-flying, busy" married couple played by Annabel Scholey, who viewers will recognise from The Split, and Sam Palladio (The Princess Switch).

Annabel Scholey and Sam Palladio play Charlotte and Jacob in The Couple Next Door season 2.

But, shortly after the pair move into the infamous cul-de-sac, Aggy K Adams's Mia, who also works at the hospital, rents the house next door – and throws a spanner in the works.

In classic Couple Next Door style, it isn't long before Mia works her way into their confidence, and their bed.

Aggy K Adams plays Mia in The Couple Next Door season 2.

Mia will also befriend the only returning cast member, Hugh Dennis's Alan (pictured above).

Yes, that's right. The creepy neighbour is back, though Channel 4 teased that his status in the cul-de-sac has more than diminished following the events of season 1.

Rounding out the cast is Sendhil Ramamurthy, who plays Charlotte's past flame Leo.

Sendhil Ramamurthy plays Charlotte's past flame Leo in The Couple Next Door season 2.

As well as navigating their changing relationship, Charlotte and Jacob also face problems at work, with mysterious deaths at the hospital only adding to their growing tension.

As for when we'll see the drama play out, we have a while to wait yet, with filming only recently wrapping in Belgium.

