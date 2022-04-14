Live cricket today: What live cricket is on TV and streaming this week?
Your guide to the best live cricket matches from around the world on TV and streaming, including Test matches, ODI and T20 tournaments.
There's plenty of live cricket to soak up on TV over the Easter weekend with County Championship and Indian Premier League action ready to cater to all audiences.
It's the fledgling stages of the County Championship with a big summer of cricket on the way in the Test game.
England aren't in action until June when they face New Zealand in the UK, while The Hundred will follow shortly after with its new format of the game.
The Indian Premier League is a third of the way into its season with a tremendously tight battle raging in the standings. Six of the 10 teams are level on six points each ahead of Easter weekend with no undefeated teams left in the tournament.
Rajasthan Royals appear to be in the best shape at the time of writing but one result could cause seismic shifts across the table with plenty of action still to come.
Check out your guide to the best cricket matches on TV today and across the week to come.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Cricket today: What live cricket is on TV today?
Thursday 14th April
County Championship – Day One
Surrey v Hampshire (11am) ECB.co.uk
Kent v Lancashire (11am) ECB.co.uk
Somerset v Essex (11am) ECB.co.uk
Gloucestershire v Yorkshire (11am) ECB.co.uk
Durham v Leicestershire (11am) ECB.co.uk
Derbyshire v Sussex (11am) ECB.co.uk
Nottinghamshire v Glamorgan (11am) ECB.co.uk
IPL
Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans (3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Friday 15th April
County Championship – Day Two
Surrey v Hampshire (11am) ECB.co.uk
Kent v Lancashire (11am) ECB.co.uk
Somerset v Essex (11am) ECB.co.uk
Gloucestershire v Yorkshire (11am) ECB.co.uk
Durham v Leicestershire (11am) ECB.co.uk
Derbyshire v Sussex (11am) ECB.co.uk
Nottinghamshire v Glamorgan (11am) ECB.co.uk
IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Saturday 16th April
County Championship – Day Three
Surrey v Hampshire (11am) ECB.co.uk
Kent v Lancashire (11am) ECB.co.uk
Somerset v Essex (11am) ECB.co.uk
Gloucestershire v Yorkshire (11am) ECB.co.uk
Durham v Leicestershire (11am) ECB.co.uk
Derbyshire v Sussex (11am) ECB.co.uk
Nottinghamshire v Glamorgan (11am) ECB.co.uk
IPL
Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants (11am) Sky Sports Cricket
Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bangalore (3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Sunday 17th April
County Championship – Day Four
Surrey v Hampshire (11am) ECB.co.uk
Kent v Lancashire (11am) ECB.co.uk
Somerset v Essex (11am) ECB.co.uk
Gloucestershire v Yorkshire (11am) ECB.co.uk
Durham v Leicestershire (11am) ECB.co.uk
Derbyshire v Sussex (11am) ECB.co.uk
Nottinghamshire v Glamorgan (11am) ECB.co.uk
IPL
Punjab Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad (11am) Sky Sports Cricket
Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings (3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Monday 18th April
County Championship – Day Five
Surrey v Hampshire (11am) ECB.co.uk
Kent v Lancashire (11am) ECB.co.uk
Somerset v Essex (11am) ECB.co.uk
Gloucestershire v Yorkshire (11am) ECB.co.uk
Durham v Leicestershire (11am) ECB.co.uk
Derbyshire v Sussex (11am) ECB.co.uk
Nottinghamshire v Glamorgan (11am) ECB.co.uk
IPL
Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
The new issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now. Subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door, and for more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1