Live cricket today

It's the fledgling stages of the County Championship with a big summer of cricket on the way in the Test game.

There's plenty of live cricket to soak up on TV over the Easter weekend with County Championship and Indian Premier League action ready to cater to all audiences.

England aren't in action until June when they face New Zealand in the UK, while The Hundred will follow shortly after with its new format of the game.

The Indian Premier League is a third of the way into its season with a tremendously tight battle raging in the standings. Six of the 10 teams are level on six points each ahead of Easter weekend with no undefeated teams left in the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals appear to be in the best shape at the time of writing but one result could cause seismic shifts across the table with plenty of action still to come.

Check out your guide to the best cricket matches on TV today and across the week to come.

Cricket today: What live cricket is on TV today?

Thursday 14th April

County Championship – Day One

Surrey v Hampshire (11am) ECB.co.uk

Kent v Lancashire (11am) ECB.co.uk

Somerset v Essex (11am) ECB.co.uk

Gloucestershire v Yorkshire (11am) ECB.co.uk

Durham v Leicestershire (11am) ECB.co.uk

Derbyshire v Sussex (11am) ECB.co.uk

Nottinghamshire v Glamorgan (11am) ECB.co.uk

IPL

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans (3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Friday 15th April

County Championship – Day Two

Surrey v Hampshire (11am) ECB.co.uk

Kent v Lancashire (11am) ECB.co.uk

Somerset v Essex (11am) ECB.co.uk

Gloucestershire v Yorkshire (11am) ECB.co.uk

Durham v Leicestershire (11am) ECB.co.uk

Derbyshire v Sussex (11am) ECB.co.uk

Nottinghamshire v Glamorgan (11am) ECB.co.uk

IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday 16th April

County Championship – Day Three

Surrey v Hampshire (11am) ECB.co.uk

Kent v Lancashire (11am) ECB.co.uk

Somerset v Essex (11am) ECB.co.uk

Gloucestershire v Yorkshire (11am) ECB.co.uk

Durham v Leicestershire (11am) ECB.co.uk

Derbyshire v Sussex (11am) ECB.co.uk

Nottinghamshire v Glamorgan (11am) ECB.co.uk

IPL

Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants (11am) Sky Sports Cricket

Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bangalore (3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday 17th April

County Championship – Day Four

Surrey v Hampshire (11am) ECB.co.uk

Kent v Lancashire (11am) ECB.co.uk

Somerset v Essex (11am) ECB.co.uk

Gloucestershire v Yorkshire (11am) ECB.co.uk

Durham v Leicestershire (11am) ECB.co.uk

Derbyshire v Sussex (11am) ECB.co.uk

Nottinghamshire v Glamorgan (11am) ECB.co.uk

IPL

Punjab Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad (11am) Sky Sports Cricket

Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings (3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Monday 18th April

County Championship – Day Five

Surrey v Hampshire (11am) ECB.co.uk

Kent v Lancashire (11am) ECB.co.uk

Somerset v Essex (11am) ECB.co.uk

Gloucestershire v Yorkshire (11am) ECB.co.uk

Durham v Leicestershire (11am) ECB.co.uk

Derbyshire v Sussex (11am) ECB.co.uk

Nottinghamshire v Glamorgan (11am) ECB.co.uk

IPL

Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

