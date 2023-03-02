Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez will enter the season in buoyant mood following a successful weekend of testing. Ferrari and Mercedes are expected to compete in the top order once again with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell punching in solid, if unspectacular, results in testing. Aston Martin enter the campaign as dark horses.

The Bahrain Grand Prix signals the start of another hotly-anticipated season of Formula 1 action with drivers aiming to get off the mark with a terrific start in the desert of Sakhir.

Last season's fresh set of technical regulations caused a stir across the grid and with a year of experience getting to grips with the new systems, teams can be expected to up the ante and dial their cars up to 11 in the season ahead.

Fans around the world will be fascinated to see teams finally show their hands in the first race of the campaign following the smoke and mirrors of testing, and there will be extensive live TV coverage across the weekend – and every race weekend – courtesy of Sky Sports and Channel 4.

Sky F1 will once again return as the exclusive broadcaster of live F1 races throughout the majority of the 2023 F1 calendar, while Channel 4 will show the British Grand Prix as it has done in recent seasons.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch F1 live on TV via Sky F1, plus full TV schedule and coverage details.

How to watch F1 on TV

Every Formula 1 race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

You can check out Box.co.uk for the latest TV deals to watch F1 in style throughout the season.

Watch F1 live stream

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream this week's race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

F1 TV schedule

The next race is the Bahrain Grand Prix. Check out the latest TV schedule details below:

All UK time.

Friday 3rd March

From 11am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 11:30am

Practice 2 – 3pm

Saturday 4th March

From 11:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Qualifying – 3pm

Sunday 5th March

From 1:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 3pm

