In a big victory for fans of live sport on free-to-air TV, Channel 4 will continue their partnership to effectively sub-let some of their exclusive rights to F1 in the form of weekly highlights shows.

Channel 4 is set to enter its eighth consecutive year broadcasting Formula 1 action direct from tracks across the world.

Max Verstappen returns to the grid as a two-time world champion and the heavy favourite to be crowned king once again, though Lewis Hamilton remains in the hunt to become the outright most successful F1 driver in history if he can be crowned once more to surpass Michael Schumacher's legendary record.

Formula 1 has picked up swathes of new fans in recent seasons, and the British Grand Prix is a prime opportunity to pick up some more with the Grand Prix set to be shown live on Channel 4 in the season to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to watching Formula 1 on Channel 4, including details of live coverage and highlights.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2023 | How to watch F1 on TV | F1 beginner's guide | F1 highlights | F1 presenters

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will F1 be on Channel 4?

Yes! Channel 4 will show some live F1 action during the 2023 season and beyond – but don't get too excited.

Formula 1 has been broadcast on Channel 4 since 2016 after BBC relinquished the rights three years before their deal expired due to budget cuts.

Channel 4 picked up a number of races each season and broadcast them all live, without adverts, throughout the campaign before Sky splashed the cash to secure exclusive broadcast rights for every race apart from the British Grand Prix.

Channel 4 currently sub-lets British Grand Prix coverage from Sky and this looks set to continue indefinitely.

Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4, said: “It’s fantastic news that motorsport fans will be able to follow all the action during the 2023 Formula 1 season on free to air television thanks to this latest deal with Sky.

More like this

“Our strong, long-standing relationship with our excellent partner Sky has delivered some fantastic moments for viewers.

“The thrilling Formula 1 season finale between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, England’s dramatic win at the 2019 Cricket World Cup and Betfred Super League rugby have all been made available to British audiences on free to air television thanks to our close working relationship with Sky, and it’s great to see this continuing into 2023.”

Channel 4 F1 presenters

Steve Jones – Lead presenter

Alex Jacques – Lead commentator

David Coulthard – Co-presenter, co-commentator and lead analyst

Mark Webber – Analyst and co-commentator

Billy Monger – Analyst, co-commentator and paddock reporter

Lee McKenzie – Interviewer and relief lead presenter

Eddie Jordan – Analyst

F1 highlights on Channel 4

The British Grand Prix will be the only live race on Channel 4 in 2023, but you can tune in for a weekly highlights show featuring the whole C4 F1 team.

Highlights shows usually take place later in the evening on the same day as any given qualifying session or Grand Prix.

You can check out specific timings each week through our TV guide (see link below) and you can tune in via Channel 4 on TV, and All 4 online via a range of devices.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast.