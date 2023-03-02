For those people, you're in luck! Sky Sports and Channel 4 will each boast extensive highlights in the wake of every Grand Prix, meaning you'll never be out of the loop when it comes to F1.

Formula 1 is back for a fresh season and while tuning in for every Grand Prix may be easy for some, others will inevitably rely on highlights to stay informed throughout the campaign.

The start of the new season brings fresh opportunity – and jeopardy – for teams across the grid with Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes each hoping for a strong start to the campaign over the next month or so.

If you can't tune in for the full race on Sunday evening, we've got you covered with a host of highlights to help you keep track of all the action.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of where to watch F1 highlights in the 2023 season.

What TV channel are F1 highlights on?

Highlights will be shown on Sky Sports F1 throughout the season, usually on the evening after races and certainly on Mondays after a Grand Prix.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

The official Formula 1 YouTube account will drop short 10-minute highlights videos after each race, so keep an eye on their channels for a rapid round-up of the day's action.

Are there F1 highlights on Channel 4?

Yes! Great news for Formula 1 fans. Channel 4 will continue to show extended highlights throughout the 2023 season.

The highlights show will air every Sunday evening after a Grand Prix – or in the early hours of Monday mornings if the race is a late one.

You can tune in on TV via Channel 4 or online via its on-demand service All 4.

Where can I watch F1 replays?

There will be sporadic race replays from Sky Sports F1 throughout the days after races.

Full race coverage will be replayed for fans a day later meaning if you miss the live show, there'll be second, third and maybe more showings.

