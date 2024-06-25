In 2022, Dion was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder which commonly causes muscle stiffness that can worsen over time.

With the documentary now available to watch, here's a rundown of which streaming channel you can watch it on.

How to watch I Am: Celine Dion

I Am: Celine Dion. Amazon MGM Studios

I Am: Celine Dion became available to stream on Tuesday 25th June on Prime Video, meaning you can tune in from now.

Directed by Irene Taylor, the documentary sees the Grammy-winner open up about her diagnosis and has an approximate run time of one hour and 40 minutes.

In our five star review for I Am: Celine Dion, RadioTimes.com wrote: "From start to finish, the documentary shows someone at their most vulnerable. It is unsanitised, gritty and real – qualities that are not always easily found in other celebrity-led documentaries.

"Taken as a whole, it is a must-watch. It's not just for the many millions of fans of Celine's music, but for anyone who wants a true-to-life portrayal of the daily, if not hourly, ups and downs of someone living with a debilitating condition.

When juxtaposed with Celine's authentic kindness and determination to fight, it makes for a moving, through-provoking, and oddly uplifting watch. It's not one to be missed."

I Am: Celine Dion is available to watch on Prime Video from Tuesday 25th June – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

