With Celebrity Race Across the World also coming to an end, when can fans expect their next dose of adventure?

Read on for everything you need to know about Race Across the World season 5.

Will there be a Race Across the World season 5?

Yes! Race Across the World was recommissioned for a fifth season and applications to take part were open earlier this year!

As explained on the BBC website: "We are now accepting applications for the next series of Race Across the World. This experience is open to all, whether you’re a seasoned traveller or total novice.

"We want to hear what undertaking a trip like this would mean to you, and with a cash prize at stake, what lengths you would go to to win."

When could Race Across the World season 5 potentially be on TV?

Jeff and Freddy Brazier. BBC/Studio Lambert/Hans Georg

A release date for Race Across the World season 5 has not yet been revealed.

If the series was to follow a similar pattern to prior release dates, we expect a spring 2025 launch. However, we'll be sure to keep this page updated once we know more!

Is there a confirmed route for Race Across the World season 5?

Not yet. The route for Race Across the World is usually revealed closer to when the episodes are released on BBC One, so keep this page bookmarked for the latest announcements.

Is there a trailer for Race Across the World season 5?

No. The new season could still be in filming or is yet to even begin filming, so it's likely we won't get a trailer until 2025.

Race Across the World returns to BBC One and iPlayer in 2025.

