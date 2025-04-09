Race Across the World 2025 start date officially confirmed by BBC
There isn't long to go.
Race Across the World is officially coming back to TV screens for the show's fifth season on BBC One – and it's sooner than you may think!
As confirmed by the BBC, the adventure series will return on Wednesday 23rd April at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
Once again, it'll follow a group of duos as they embark in a race like no other, travelling from one length of the world to another.
While details of the route and cast taking part are still under wraps, the BBC did release a short clip to tease what's to come.
In the teaser, one person could be heard saying, "We're totally going in the wrong direction," but it made sure not to reveal much else about what’s ahead in the season.
As always, the duos will be stripped of modern technology and luxuries before navigating thousands of miles to reach each checkpoint, all in the hopes of crossing the finish line first.
Last season saw best friends Alfie and Owen win the race, beating mother and daughter duo Eugenie and Isabel, who were just eight minutes behind them.
Alfie and Owen took home a whopping £20,000 cash prize, with this year's contestants likely hoping for that same prize pot.
Read more:
- Michael McIntyre's Big Show and The Wheel confirm more seasons on BBC
- Jeremy Clarkson confirms Clarkson's Farm season 4 release date on Prime Video
Tim Harcourt, Creative Director, Studio Lambert said of season 5: "Audiences seem pleased that the difficult and disarming undertaking of the Race was not watered down for well-known personalities and their loved ones. We are thrilled to be making another series for the BBC."
Meanwhile, Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events at the BBC added: "We would like to thank our cast for putting their heart and soul into it, and we are delighted with the reaction, particularly from young audiences on iPlayer. We are very much looking forward to working with Studio Lambert on the next series."
Race Across the World returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 23rd April at 9pm.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.