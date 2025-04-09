Once again, it'll follow a group of duos as they embark in a race like no other, travelling from one length of the world to another.

While details of the route and cast taking part are still under wraps, the BBC did release a short clip to tease what's to come.

In the teaser, one person could be heard saying, "We're totally going in the wrong direction," but it made sure not to reveal much else about what’s ahead in the season.

Brydie, Sharon, Stephen, Viv, Eugenie, Isabel, Alfie, Owen, Betty and James on Race Across the World season 4. BBC/Studio Lambert/Pete Dadds

As always, the duos will be stripped of modern technology and luxuries before navigating thousands of miles to reach each checkpoint, all in the hopes of crossing the finish line first.

Last season saw best friends Alfie and Owen win the race, beating mother and daughter duo Eugenie and Isabel, who were just eight minutes behind them.

Alfie and Owen took home a whopping £20,000 cash prize, with this year's contestants likely hoping for that same prize pot.

Tim Harcourt, Creative Director, Studio Lambert said of season 5: "Audiences seem pleased that the difficult and disarming undertaking of the Race was not watered down for well-known personalities and their loved ones. We are thrilled to be making another series for the BBC."

Meanwhile, Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events at the BBC added: "We would like to thank our cast for putting their heart and soul into it, and we are delighted with the reaction, particularly from young audiences on iPlayer. We are very much looking forward to working with Studio Lambert on the next series."

Race Across the World returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 23rd April at 9pm.

