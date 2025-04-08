The former series, which first launched in 2016, will now reach its landmark 10th run thanks to the two-season renewal, with production on season 9 set to begin in July.

Meanwhile, production on the sixth series of The Wheel has just begun – with more celebrity experts set to appear on the show to help contestants answer their way to a fortune.

Michael McIntyre's Big Show. BBC/Hungry McBear/Gary Moyes

Speaking about the double renewal, McIntyre said: "This will take the Big Show up to its 10th series, which is an amazing achievement for everyone involved. The Wheel was a show we made in lockdown while we couldn’t film the Big Show, but it’s become equally beloved."

He added: "Someone came up to me recently while I was walking the dog and said they 'loved The Big Wheel', I have no idea whether they meant The Big Show, The Wheel or both shows, they may have just come from The London Eye."

The BBC's head of entertainment Kalpna Patel-Knight said that the news was part of the broadcaster's commitment "to bringing our audiences unmissable Saturday Night entertainment that brings everyone together in front of the TV".

And she added that McIntyre had "well and truly cemented his position as Mr Saturday Night on the BBC!"

Meanwhile, Dan Baldwin, the CEO of production company Hungry Bear, said: "Both The Big Show and The Wheel seem to be getting better with every series. They have become firm favourites with the nation on a Saturday night.

"With Michael at the helm, they’re hilarious, packed with entertainment and both deliver unforgettable moments of emotion – exactly what Saturday night entertainment should do."

