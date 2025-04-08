Michael McIntyre's Big Show and The Wheel confirm more seasons on BBC
The comedian will continue as the face of Saturday night on the BBC for at least a few more years...
Michael McIntyre fans have double cause for celebration today – with the news that both of the popular comedian's BBC One shows have been recommissioned for a further two runs.
Variety show Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and game show Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel have both been renewed, with McIntyre saying that he was "so proud of the success" of the two programmes.
The former series, which first launched in 2016, will now reach its landmark 10th run thanks to the two-season renewal, with production on season 9 set to begin in July.
Meanwhile, production on the sixth series of The Wheel has just begun – with more celebrity experts set to appear on the show to help contestants answer their way to a fortune.
Speaking about the double renewal, McIntyre said: "This will take the Big Show up to its 10th series, which is an amazing achievement for everyone involved. The Wheel was a show we made in lockdown while we couldn’t film the Big Show, but it’s become equally beloved."
He added: "Someone came up to me recently while I was walking the dog and said they 'loved The Big Wheel', I have no idea whether they meant The Big Show, The Wheel or both shows, they may have just come from The London Eye."
Read more:
- Downton Abbey star teases very significant role in final film – as he returns to cast after one-episode role
- Natalie Cassidy on EastEnders exit: 'I really felt I was saying goodbye this time'
The BBC's head of entertainment Kalpna Patel-Knight said that the news was part of the broadcaster's commitment "to bringing our audiences unmissable Saturday Night entertainment that brings everyone together in front of the TV".
And she added that McIntyre had "well and truly cemented his position as Mr Saturday Night on the BBC!"
Meanwhile, Dan Baldwin, the CEO of production company Hungry Bear, said: "Both The Big Show and The Wheel seem to be getting better with every series. They have become firm favourites with the nation on a Saturday night.
"With Michael at the helm, they’re hilarious, packed with entertainment and both deliver unforgettable moments of emotion – exactly what Saturday night entertainment should do."
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
If you're looking for something to watch, head over to our TV Guide. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.