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Netflix's Man on Fire can't match the Denzel Washington film for one crucial reason
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II takes on the mantle of John Creasy in this forgettable Netflix action thriller than misses the mark in a big way.
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Published: Thursday, 30 April 2026 at 11:44 am
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