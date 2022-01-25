Best BBC shows: all the best dramas on BBC iPlayer right now

We’re not even a month into 2022, but already the BBC has gifted us with a huge array of great new dramas: from Jamie Dornan thriller The Tourist to Neil McKay’s Four Lives, not to mention new series of beloved shows such as Death in Paradise and Call the Midwife.

All of these series and more are currently available to view on BBC iPlayer, with the streaming service hosting a huge wealth of boxsets including some of the very best series from years gone by. The problem for viewers, then, isn’t a lack of choice, it’s deciding which of these boxsets to crack on with first – but that’s where RadioTimes.com comes in, recommending you the very best across all genres, from thrillers to horrors to period dramas.