"It is a programme that goes from strength to strength, and I could not be happier that it will return."

Read on for everything you need to know about Death in Paradise season 14.

Expect new episodes in early 2025.

The show typically airs in January, although season 13 landed on screens in early February, so it remains to be seen exactly when season 14 will make its debut.

Death in Paradise 14 cast: Who's returning?

Don Warrington as Selwyn Patterson and Shantol Jackson as Naomi Thomas.

And that, it seems, is that for Ralf Little's DI Neville Parker, who sailed off into the sunset with Joséphine Jobert's Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell.

Little has played the lead detective role for longer than any other actor, so it was only a matter of time before he stepped aside, although he could return for a cameo. We certainly hope there's an update on what happens between him and Florence further down the line.

But who will replace him? Speaking previously to RadioTimes.com, Little spoke about the "possibility" of the show being led by a female detective.

"The show is extremely positive and brave in its choices," he said. "And if they feel like that's the right next move, then that's what they’ll do. The creative team at [series producers] Red Planet knows that show so well now that they'll always make a decision based on what's good for the show, and what's good for the fan base. I certainly wouldn't rule it out. Never say never."

He added: "'Never say never' implies that it’s unlikely. The honest answer is: I don't know. It's certainly a possibility. Whatever they decide, it'll be a good decision."

As for the rest of the cast, we'd expect the following to return:

Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Shantol Jackson as Sergeant Naomi Thomas

Ginny Holder as Darlene Curtis

Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey

But it remains to be seen if Danny John-Jules's Dwayne Myers will be sticking around, and if there will be any other additions to the team.

And you can also expect a new batch of guest stars, too, as the team tackle a raft of new cases each week.

