Will there be a season 2 of The Acolyte?

The series, which comes from creator Leslye Headland, has been set approximately 100 years before The Phantom Menace , and has seen some seriously shocking and dark moments throughout its run.

The sixth live-action Star Wars series to arrive on Disney Plus , The Acolyte , has now finished airing its first season, filling in part of history hitherto unseen in a galaxy far, far away.

But, now that the first season has come to an end, is there more to come, or is this the end of the road for the prequel series?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Acolyte season 2.

Warning: contains spoilers for The Acolyte season 1.

Will there be season 2 of The Acolyte?

We don’t yet know whether The Acolyte will be returning for a second season, as it has yet to be officially confirmed, with the first season having only just come to an end.

However, it certainly seems that, were Disney and Lucasfilm looking to renew the show, creator Leslye Headland and her team have plans for more stories.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Headland said of bringing the show’s first season to its conclusion: “I’ll tell you my philosophy on first seasons. Something that I’ve noticed is first seasons will end on what should have been the break into act two. It feels like everyone’s really expecting to get a second season, and I don’t feel that’s a good idea.

“I think you should put everything you can into the first season and give the audience a nice resolution that feels satisfying, but enough nods to mysteries that you would want to see a second season.

“So it’s a little bit of both. You don’t want to leave it so wrapped up that, like Obi-Wan or a standalone mini-series, that there’s no reason to watch a second season, but I think there’s enough stuff in the last few episodes that you would want to have answered.”

When asked whether she had outlines or scripts prepared for season 2, Headland said: “I remember reading that Vince Gilligan in writing and doing the first season of Breaking Bad really didn’t plan on, ‘We’re getting seven more seasons, and this is what’s going to happen to Walter White.’

“It was much more, ‘Here’s everything we got. We’re throwing everything at the wall.’ And then with the pickup, he mapped out, ‘Okay, here’s what’s going to happen over the course of however many seasons.’

“So I took that approach with this. I threw everything into season 1, because who knows what’s going to happen?

“And then I’d say there are four to five major mysteries and plot points that have to get hit in season 2, but until we get a proper pickup, I worry that spending a lot of time in that world — especially being in a period where I’ve worked so long on this project that honestly I’m exhausted by it coming out — to kind of jump right into, like, ‘All right, season 2…’

“It will probably be more that I know what needs to happen, and I know what the character development needs to be in order to hit the plot points and the character points for a second, third or fourth season. So I look forward to working on that, but right now, I haven’t.”

We will keep this page updated if and when any further information is released regarding the future of The Acolyte.

When would a potential The Acolyte season 2 be released?

As The Acolyte hasn’t yet been renewed for a second season, it’s difficult to say exactly when it could return to Disney Plus.

However, we can look to the first season’s production schedule for some suggestion as to the timeframe we could be looking at.

The first season started filming in late 2022, before debuting on Disney Plus in Summer 2024. Given this, if the show were to be renewed soon after the first season finishes releasing episodes, and go into production relatively swiftly, we may see a second second season around summer 2026.

We will keep this page updated if we get any further information regarding the show’s future and season 2’s potential release date.

Who would return to star in a potential The Acolyte season 2?

The first season of The Acolyte was a particularly deadly affair, with many of the show’s major characters being struck down across its run. This means the cast of characters expected to return has slimmed down significantly over time.

However, if the show were to return for season 2, we would certainly expect Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto and Lee Jung-jae to be back as their central characters.

Here’s a list of some of the characters from The Acolyte season 1 who could return in future:

Amandla Stenberg as Osha and Mae

Lee Jung-jae as Sol

Manny Jacinto as Qimir/The Stranger

Rebecca Henderson as Vernestra Rwoh

Amy Tsang as Ensign Rane

Is there a trailer for a potential The Acolyte season 2?

There isn’t any footage or a trailer available for The Acolyte season 2 yet as it has not currently been confirmed, let alone filmed.

If any footage is released for a potential season 2, we will add it in here, and in the meantime you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here now.

