For weeks, fans have been theorising about the identity of Mae's master, with many being proven right - as he turned out to be none other than Manny Jacinto's Qimir.

He's certainly made his mark on the series, battling various Jedi at once in the action-packed episode.

But things take a turn for the more sinister midway through the episode when, during a battle with Dafne Keen's Jecki, Qimir stabs her twice through the chest in front of her master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), before revealing his identity.

As Sol tells him that Jecki was a child, he blames Sol, telling him: "You brought her here."

Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen) and Master Lakshay (Paul Bullion) in The Acolyte. LucasFilm/Disney Plus

Qimir tells Sol that he wishes to wield his power without answering to the Jedi, and that he needs an acolyte - but after being exposed, he has to kill all of them.

The heartbreak doesn't end there, though. As Osha (Amandla Stenberg) and Yord (Charlie Barnett) arrive to save the day, Yord attempts to attack Qimir while his back is turned - but he's not quick enough, and Qimir quickly snaps his neck, proving no one is safe.

Many fans have been left devastated by the episode, with one writing on X (formerly known as Twitter): "WOAH. Tonight’s episode of #TheAcolyte was INCREDIBLE. Absolutely delivers on the cliffhanger from last week. Some of the darkest Star Wars I’ve ever watched.

"Can absolutely see why this is Leslye Headland’s favorite episode of the series. Can’t wait for next week’s episode!"

Another said: "WHAT THE HELL JUST HAPPENED??? That was insanity, some of the darkest Star Wars we've ever seen. Episode 5 is both thrilling yet heartbreaking, they really did that? Still in shock. #TheAcolyte."

One more added: "Episode 5 of #theacolyte was incredible. The darkest Star Wars has been in a long time. Awesome lightsaber battles. Just fantastic."

Jacinto previously teased what was set to come from his character, keeping tight-lipped on what he had in store.

He told RadioTimes.com: "He is a bit of a selfish little dude. He's paving his own path, he has the lone wolf attitude. He's not really about the Jedi but he's also not really about Mae and her master. He's really just trying to survive."

He added: "You learn a bit about his philosophy in the beginning, in the second episode, and I think as he goes through this murder mystery with Mae and trying to appease Mae's master, you learn more about his philosophy and what he believes in.

"Whether that be on the side of the Jedi or on the other side, I can't say, but it's an interesting one."

