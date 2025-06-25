The series will begin on Wednesday 16th July at 8pm, with a double-bill to kick things off.

The series has been described as one that "marries post-war nostalgia with the reckless and life-affirming atmosphere of the times", and is set to be a "fast-paced and stylish detective drama".

The official synopsis reads: "London, 1946, is the dynamic, dangerous and chaotic setting for this stylish new detective drama, with the whip-smart and debonair Gabriel Book (Gatiss) at the very heart of the story: a maverick consultant detective to the local police.

"The thousands of books that line the shelves of his shop provide him with all the knowledge he needs to solve even the most puzzling of crimes."

And Bookish has already gotten off to a good start before it has even begun, with the series renewed for a second season before season 1 has even aired.

On the renewal news, Gatiss said in a statement: "I’m thrilled that the team at U&alibi are allowing me to dive back into the world of Bookish and create more fiendish crimes for Gabriel Book and the team to solve.

"I can’t wait for viewers to immerse themselves in the world we’ve created when the first series airs in a few months’ time."

Bookish will air on U&Alibi on Wednesday 16th July at 8pm.

