"We realised that there was a reason to do it again, as long as we could find a way to do it that was fresh for both us and the audience so that we weren’t just retreading what we’d done in the past," he explained.

Producer John Wells, who worked with Gemmill on ER, added: "We've stayed in touch with many of the doctors and writer-doctors we worked with, and they started telling all of us about what the problems are now — and there's some significant problems.

"It seemed like within the context of trying to follow someone through an entire day, you could actually touch on just how difficult being in these urban medical settings are now."

The show has certainly been making waves in the US, as well as catching the attention of TV lovers here in the UK. But is it available to watch?

Can you watch The Pitt in the UK?

The Pitt airs on Max in the US. It premiered in January this year and wraps up on April 10th.

Season 2 has already been announced.

At the moment, The Pitt isn't available to watch in the UK and a release date has yet to be announced.

What is The Pitt about?

The medical drama, from R Scott Gemmill (ER, Jag, NCIS Los Angeles), is set in a cash-strapped Pittsburgh hospital where the action unfolds in real-time across one single, 15-hour shift, with each episode dedicated solely to one of those hours.

"What can you do in 15 hours?" star, writer and executive producer Noah Wyle said (via AV Club).

"Is that enough time to fall in love or out of love? Is that enough time to find faith or lose faith? Is it enough time to find your life’s calling or recognise that you’re a fish out of water?

"That was the canvas that we got to play with. But ultimately, you can’t do days' worth of relationships in one 15-hour shift. Everything has to be somewhat grounded to the plausible if not the probable."

Who stars in The Pitt?

The main cast includes is as follows:

Noah Wyle as Dr Michael "Robby" Robinavitch

Tracy Ifeachor as Dr Heather Collins

Patrick Ball as Dr Frank Langdon

Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans

Taylor Dearden as Dr Melissa "Mel" King

Fiona Dourif as Dr Cassie McKay

Isa Briones as Dr Trinity Santos

Gerran Howell as Dennis Whitaker

Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi

Is there a trailer for The Pitt?

Yes – you watch the trailer right now.

Enjoy it below.

