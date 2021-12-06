Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK
The Wheel of Time
- 2021
- Action
- Drama
Summary:
Set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only some can access it, a woman named Moiraine crosses paths with five young men and women. This sparks a dangerous, world-spanning journey. Based on the book series by Robert Jordan.How to watch
Why watch The Wheel of Time?:
In the years since Game of Thrones drew to a close, several new fantasy shows have emerged in an attempt to become the next big thing – and the latest is The Wheel of Time. The show is based on Robert Jordan’s book series of the same name, and given that series is made up of 14 novels it’s not likely they’ll run out of source material anytime soon. Starring Rosamund Pike in the lead role, this is high production value, grippingly told stuff – and seems sure to appeal to all fantasy fans.
Nine Perfect Strangers
- 2021
- Drama
- Mystery
Summary:
Nine stressed city dwellers visit a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation. The resort's director is a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.How to watch
Why watch Nine Perfect Strangers?:
David E Kelley previously had great success adapting Liane Moriarty's bestselling novel Big Little Lies, so it's no surprise that he returned to her work this year for new series Nine Perfect Strangers. With an extremely star-studded cast – including Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon and Luke Evans – this is glossy prestige TV at its most intriguing, telling an unusual and unpredictable story about nine strangers who arrive at a wellness retreat where strange things very quickly begin to occur.
Leonardo
- Drama
- 2021
- Anthony Hett
Why watch Leonardo?:
This historical drama stars Poldark's Aidan Turner as the iconic artist Leonardo Da Vinci, exploring his life in 16th-century Italy and telling the stories behind his most famous works. Beginning with Leonardo's arrest in 1506 over the poisoning of his muse Caterina da Cremona, Leonardo takes viewers inside the mind of one of history's greatest figures, following the High Renaissance polymath's tortured quest for perfection.
Featuring a star-studded cast including Bates Motel star Freddie Highmore, The Undoing's Matilda De Angelis, Dunkirk's James D'Arcy and The Gentlemen's Max Bennett, this period-piece-turned-murder-mystery isn't completely accurate when it comes to historical facts, but makes for a compelling drama nonetheless.
FlashForward
- 2009
- Drama
- Sci-fi
- 12
Summary:
A special task force in the FBI investigates after every person on Earth simultaneously blacks out and awakens with a short vision of their future.How to watch
Why watch FlashForward?:
The first and only series of US sci-fi drama FlashForward is available Amazon Prime Video, with UK viewers getting a chance to watch the ABC series almost 11 years after it first aired. Starring Shakespeare in Love's Joseph Fiennes, FlashForward follows a team of LA-based FBI agents who begin investigating a strange global phenomenon, which caused almost everyone on the planet to lose consciousness and experience a premonition of their life six months in the future for 137 seconds.
With Searching's John Cho and The Hunt for Red October's Courtney B Vance also starring, this complex sci-fi series from Brannon Braga (Star Trek: Generations) and David S Goyer (The Dark Knight) explores a complex yet captivating concept that'll have you hooked from episode one.
Them
- Children's
Why watch Them?:
Little Marvin’s brand-new horror anthology is a must-watch for fans of Jordan Peele’s film Us (the series even stars Shahadi Wright Joseph, who plays the daughter in Us). Set in the 1950s, the film follows a Black family who move to an almost all-white neighbourhood, before experiencing both racism and supernatural horrors.
Invincible
- 2021
- Action
- Animation
- 18
Summary:
An adult animated series based on the Skybound/Image comic about a teenager whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet.How to watch
Why watch Invincible?:
Steve Yeun (The Walking Dead, Minari) leads the Invincible cast – a stellar line-up of voices also including JK Simmons, Sandra Oh, Gillan Jacobs, Walton Goggins and Zazie Beetz – in this animated series adapted from the comic book of the same name by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirman. Yeun's Mark Garyson is just a normal teenager – except for the fact that his father Nolan (Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet. But Mark's life grows even more complicated when he turns 17 and begins to develop powers of his own...
American Gods
- 2017
- Fantasy
- Drama
- 18
Summary:
A recently released ex-convict named Shadow meets a mysterious man who calls himself "Wednesday" and who knows more than he first seems to about Shadow's life and past.How to watch
Why watch American Gods?:
Fans of Neil Gaiman's novels are bound to love American Gods, which stars Ricky Whittle as former criminal Shadow Moon who becomes the bodyguard for mysterious con-artist and secret god Odin – Mr Wednesday (Ian McShane). With the likes of Crispin Glover, Gillian Anderson, Betty Gilpin and Kristin Chenoweth starring as various mythical beings, this series has some very memorable moments indeed. And while its second season was considered something of a misstep, the third outing has fared better with critics.
The Great Escapists
- 2021
- Action
- Comedy
- PG
Summary:
Shipwrecked on a remote desert island, Hammond and Belleci use their engineering and scientific skills to not only to survive, but to construct a paradise island playground.How to watch
Why watch The Great Escapists?:
The Great Escapists is a new survival series from The Grand Tour's Richard Hammond. The six-part series, filmed on Panama's San Jose Island, sees Hammond and MythBusters star Tory Belleci try to survive while stuck on a desert island. However, the pair soon begin competing against one another as they build home-made weapons, DIY vehicles and exploding booby trap to make the ultimate paradise island playground.
Soulmates
- 2020
- Drama
- Romance
- 12
Summary:
In the near future, scientists make a momentous discovery - a way to find one's soulmate. Each self-contained episode illustrates the potential cost of finding true love.How to watch
Why watch Soulmates?:
This anthology drama is like Black Mirror meets First Dates, set in a near future where a company has developed a test that can tell you who your soul mate is with 100 per cent certainty. Each self-contained instalment in the six-part drama follows a different pairing and explores the lofty question of whether love comes down to destiny or a personal choice. While some episodes are stronger than others, the performances are consistently good, with some big name guest stars including Sarah Snook (Succession), Bill Skarsgård (Stephen King's It), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) and Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad).
Star Trek: Lower Decks
- 2020
- Action
- Animation
- 15
Summary:
The support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, have to keep up with their duties, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.How to watch
Why watch Star Trek: Lower Decks?:
Sci-fi fans on the look for a fun comedy should check out Star Trek: Lower Decks – the animated Prime Video original about the support crew on the USS Cerritos. Set in the year 2380, this Star Trek spin-off features the voices of Tawny Newsome (Space Force), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Noël Wells (Master of None) and Eugene Cordero (Tacoma FD) as ensigns aboard one of Starfleet's least important ships, navigating intergalactic life.
Why watch This Is Us?:
The new fifth season of This Is Us is available on Amazon Prime Video. This warm comedy drama tells an emotional story about three siblings and their parents, jumping back and forth in time from their childhood in the 1980s to their adult lives today. The impressive ensemble cast features powerhouse performances from Milo Ventimiglia (Heroes), Mandy Moore (47 Meters Down), Chrissy Metz (American Horror Story) and Sterling K Brown (The People v OJ Simpson). This Is Us has received glowing reviews from critics since it began, racking up a considerable number of award nominations and wins.
Wayne
- 2019
- Action
- Comedy
- 15
Summary:
Wayne, a 16 year-old Dirty Harry with a heart of gold, sets out on a small two stroke road bike from Boston to Florida with his new friend Del to get back the shit-hot 79' Trans-Am that was stolen from his father before he died.How to watch
Why watch Wayne?:
Much like the Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai, this is another YouTube Premium series that has found a new home since the video-sharing site cancelled much of its original programming. Wayne stars Irish actor Mark McKenna in the lead role as a teenager looking to retrieve the vintage car that was stolen from his father shortly before he died. This action-packed dark comedy has been favourably compared to Channel 4's The End of the F***ing World, with many fans hoping that its arrival on Amazon Prime Video could bring about a second season.
The Pembrokeshire Murders
- 2021
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 12
Summary:
Drama based on the true story of John Cooper, a serial killer who evaded justice for more than two decades. Luke Evans, Keith Allen and Alexandria Riley star.How to watch
Why watch The Pembrokeshire Murders?:
Luke Evans plays Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins in this gripping true-crime drama, which originally aired in the UK on ITV. The cold case three-parter follows Wilkins as he reopens an investigation into a pair of double murders that occurred on the Pembrokeshire coastline in the '80s. The Pembrokeshire Murders, set in Wales, is based on the 2006 reinvestigation named Operation Ottawa, and the race to prosecute "Bullseye Killer" John Cooper.
Hannibal
- 2013
- Crime/detective
- Drama
- 18
Summary:
"Hannibal" is an American thriller based on characters in Thomas Harris' novel Red Dragon. It focuses on the relationship between FBI special investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and forensic psychiatrist Dr Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen). Supporting characters include psychiatry professor Dr Alana Bloom (Caroline Dhavernas), Special Agent Beverly Katz (Hettienne Park) and head of Behavioural Sciences at the FBI Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne). It premiered on Sky Living in May 2013.How to watch
Why watch Hannibal?:
Mads Mikkelsen had already proven himself as a superb cinema baddie with his brilliant performance in Casino Royale, but fans were nevertheless surprised at just how well he embodied the chilling Hannibal Lecter in this prequel series. Set before the events of The Silence of the Lambs and Red Dragon, Hannibal finds the eponymous character as a successful forensic psychiatrist working with the FBI. Hugh Dancy plays the special investigator who serves as his primary contact at the bureau, while The Matrix star Laurence Fishburne also stars as head of Behavioural Sciences. Acclaimed throughout its run, this distinctive take on the Hannibal Lecter story comes courtesy of Bryan Fuller (Dead like Me, Pushing Daisies).
Vikings
- 2013
- Drama
- Action
- 18
Summary:
Historical drama with Gabriel Byrne about the journey made by warrior and farmer Ragnar Lothbrok, the first Viking to emerge from Norse legend and on to the pages of history.How to watch
Why watch Vikings?:
This account of Viking life isn't always historically accurate, but has nonetheless enthralled viewers with its action-packed and unpredictable story. The series began by adapting the Norse legend of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), but has since shifted focus towards other key figures in his tribe of warriors. The final episodes of Vikings debuted on Amazon Prime Video at the tail end of 2020, bringing the epic saga to a close after seven years of thrilling twists and turns - so there's never been a better time to binge watch.
Scandal
- 2012
- Drama
- Thriller
- 12
Summary:
Drama, starring Kerry WashingtonHow to watch
Why watch Scandal?:
One of the biggest dramas of the early 2010s, Shonda Rhimes's Scandal stars Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere) as Olivia Pope – a former White House aide who nows heads a crisis management firm and is the first port of call for politicians who find themselves in trouble. Focussing on the lives of Olivia's employees and the romantic relationship between Olivia and US president Fitzgerald Thomas Grant III (Tony Goldwyn), Scandal is your next bingeworthy political thriller.
The Wilds
- 2020
- Action
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
A group of teens must survive after a crash leaves them stranded. There's just one twist to this thrilling drama - these girls did not end up on this island by accident.How to watch
Why watch The Wilds?:
Dystopian drama The Wilds follows a group of a teenage girls as they fight for survival after a plane crash leaves them stranded on a deserted island. The 10-part series, which stars Rachel Griffiths (Muriel's Wedding), Shannon Berry (Hunters), David Sullivan (Flaked) and Reign Edwards (MacGyver), unfolds as the castaways clash and bond with one another whilst dealing with their past traumas and the steady reveal of secrets.
The Shield
- 2002
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 18
Summary:
Police drama seriesHow to watch
Why watch The Shield?:
This crime drama is often heralded as one of the best television shows ever made, following an experimental division of the LAPD tasked with reducing crime in the troubled Farmington district. Detective Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis) leads a corrupt Strike Team who use illegal methods to sustain their remarkably high success rate, with superiors willing to ignore their doubts for political reasons. The Shield never lets up across its seven-season run, consistently delivering shocking twists and tour de force performances, with notable guest stars including Glenn Close and Forest Whitaker.
Secret Diary of a Call Girl
- 2007
- Drama
- Comedy
- 18
Summary:
Adult drama series, starring Billie PiperHow to watch
Why watch Secret Diary of a Call Girl?:
Based on the book and blog of real-life high-end call girl "Belle du Jour," Billie Piper plays Hannah, a young woman leading a double life and concealing her career as a London escort from her friends, family - and boyfriends. The show breaks the fourth wall for comic effect long before Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag, and is full of screamingly hilarious encounters with clients (many of whom have extremely...specific kinks). The series premiered in 2007 (so expect plenty of mid-noughties fashion inspiration) and was written by Lucy Prebble, whom Piper collaborated on for the recent series I Hate Suzie.
The Americans
- Drama
Summary:
Drama following two Soviet agents living undercover in suburban Washington, DC during the 1980s. Philip and Elizabeth's arranged marriage grows more genuine by the day, but is constantly tested by the escalation of the Cold War and the dangerous relationships they must maintain with a network of spies and informants under their control. Starring Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell.How to watch
Why watch The Americans?:
The story of Philip and Elizabeth Jennings, a married couple in Washington, DC in the early 1980s who are actually active Russian spies, came to an end in the US last year to widespread critical acclaim. It's a fine balance of detailed marital drama and razor-edged espionage, anchored by incredible performances from Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys. In the golden age of television, The Americans seems to have flown somewhat under the radar, but this gem of a series is one of the greatest of our time.
Mad Men
- 2007
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Drama series set in the world of advertising, starring Jon HammHow to watch
Why watch Mad Men?:
This period drama from The Sopranos writer Matthew Weiner launched Jon Hamm to international stardom for his performance as womanising advertising executive Don Draper. Over the course of seven slick seasons, we learn more about the enigmatic man, including his complex personal relationships and troubled past, while also getting a snapshot of 1960s America and how attitudes evolved across the decade. The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss also appears as ambitious young career woman Peggy Olson, with John Slattery (Avengers: Endgame) as senior Madison Avenue businessman Roger Sterling. Mad Men was acclaimed throughout its run and every episode is available to stream now.
Desperate Housewives
- 2004
- Drama
- Comedy
- 12
Summary:
Offbeat drama, starring Teri HatcherHow to watch
Why watch Desperate Housewives?:
This comedy drama dominated the schedules when it first premiered, drawing in well over 20 million viewers per episode across its first two seasons. The action takes place on the now iconic Wisteria Lane, introducing the eponymous housewives Susan Mayer (Teri Hatcher), Lynette Scavo (Felicity Huffman), Bree Van de Kamp (Marcia Cross) and Gabrielle Solis (Eva Longoria). The story begins when a neighbour tragically takes her own life, leaving the women shocked and left to uncover the truth behind her death. From there, the series embarks on a number of scandalous storylines, enlisting top talent like Alfre Woodard, Kyle MacLachlan and John Slattery.
The Handmaid's Tale
- 2017
- Drama
- Sci-fi
- 15
Summary:
Dystopian drama with Elisabeth Moss, based on the novel by Margaret Atwood. It is set during a future American theocracy, in which women are kept as slaves purely for breeding.How to watch
Why watch The Handmaid's Tale?:
Elisabeth Moss stars in this harrowing dystopian drama set in an authoritarian regime called Gilead, where the few remaining fertile women are forced to have children for ruthless wealthy elites. Moss plays June, now known as Offred, whose timid persona disguises a desire to tear down the nightmare world she finds herself trapped in. The series follows her attempts to do just that, facing opposition from Ann Dowd's formidable Aunt Lydia and Joseph Fiennes' imposing Commander. Based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid's Tale delivered four stellar seasons featuring some truly unforgettable moments.
The Underground Railroad
- 2021
- Drama
- History
- 18
Summary:
A young woman named Cora makes an amazing discovery during her attempt to break free from slavery in the deep south.How to watch
Why watch The Underground Railroad:
Moonlight director Barry Jenkins made his first work for the small screen with this superb series based on the book of the same name by Colson Whitehead. Set in the Southern United States in the 1800s, the series follows a journey undertaken by Cora – a slave who had escaped from a Georgia plantation and is being pursued by a vile slave catcher named Arnold Ridgeway. Although the subject matter can makes it a tough watch, there are moments of real profundity and beauty within and it comfortably qualifies as one of the best shows of 2021 – with Jenkins further underlining his talent as one of the best filmmakers working today.