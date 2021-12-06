While Netflix might still be the headline-grabber of the big streaming services, in recent years Amazon Prime Video has emerged as one of its closest challengers, and the platform now boasts a brilliant library of TV shows old and new.

2021 has seen the debut of several exciting new series, from Barry Jenkins's stunning drama The Underground Railroad to brand-new fantasy sensation The Wheel of Time, via Nine Perfect Strangers – the latest collaboration between David E Kelley, Nicole Kidman and Liane Moriarty.

Prime also remains the home for award-winning shows like Mad Men, Justified and The Man in the High Castle to name just a few, while there is lots to look forward to moving into 2022, with hit shows Good Omens and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel returning for their latest seasons.

With so much on the platform to choose from, we're here to help, picking the best titles you can find on Amazon Prime Video and updating this list with two new entries every week.

So without further ado, here are the top titles on Amazon Prime Video for UK viewers.