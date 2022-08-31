The dystopian drama ended its most recent run with the killing of Joseph Fiennes's Commander Fred Waterford, setting his wife Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) on a collision course with Elisabeth Moss's June in the new season.

The Handmaid's Tale is about to start airing its fifth season in the US, and after the shocking cliffhanger at the end of the fourth season, it really can't come too soon.

Exactly how it plays out remains to be seen, but for those not in the US, how can viewers on the other side of the pond here in the UK watch the series?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Handmaid's Tale in the UK.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 in the UK

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale. Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale airs on Channel 4 in the UK, so that will be where you can watch the new episodes.

However, despite season 5's release date in the US being just around the corner on 14th September 2022, there is currently no release date set for the episodes to air here in the UK.

We're sure it will only be a matter of time until a date is confirmed, and based on season 4's schedule, it could be within the next couple of months.

Season 4 started airing in America on 28th April 2021, with a Channel 4 broadcast following from 20th June 2021. Based on this two month delay, we'd expect season 5 to start airing in November - however, with that not yet confirmed, we'll keep this page updated as and when more concrete news comes through.

How to watch previous seasons of the Handmaid's Tale in the UK

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale. Channel 4

While new episodes of The Handmaid's Tale air on Channel 4, seasons 1-4 are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, available to all Prime members.

This means you can visit that platform to make sure you're fully caught up before the new season starts.

Where does The Handmaid's Tale air in the US?

Max Minghella as Nick in The Handmaid's Tale. Sophie Giraud/Hulu

In the US, the series airs on Hulu, a platform which isn't available currently in the UK. Instead, a lot of Hulu original shows land on Disney Plus here, with Disney having a majority stake in Hulu.

The Handmaid's Tale is currently one of the exceptions to this rule due to the show's deal with Channel 4. Whether this will continue beyond season 5 remains to be seen.

What is The Handmaid's Tale season 5 about?

Yvonne Strahovski in The Handmaid's Tale. Hulu

The official trailer for The Handmaid's Tale season 5 states: "June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada.

"Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah."

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 trailer

You can watch the trailer for The Handmaid's Tale season 5 right here, now.

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 will air on Channel 4. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

