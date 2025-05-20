The new season picks up after season 5's agonising cliffhanger, which saw June and Serena boarding a train to flee Canada, and follows June as she joins forces with the handmaids and attempts to bring down Gilead once and for all.

Things were certainly hotting up in the recently released ninth episode as June (Elisabeth Moss) led a rebellion against the Commanders of Gilead – a moment which was fittingly accompanied by Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version), a track from Taylor Swift's hotly-anticipated re-release of her album Reputation.

Wondering when the tenth and final episode of The Handmaid's Tale is set to be released in the US, and what the schedule is in the UK, too? Read on for everything you need to know.

When do new episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 come out?

New episodes of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 are being released in the US on Tuesdays on Hulu at midnight ET in the US.

Meanwhile in the UK, new episodes of season 6 are dropping weekly on Channel 4 and Amazon Prime Video on Saturdays at 9pm.

When will The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 10 come out?

The first three episodes of season 6 arrived on Hulu on Tuesday 8th April in the US, with episodes then airing weekly, meaning the tenth and final episode is set to arrive on Tuesday 27th May.

The UK schedule trails a few weeks behind the US, where episodes began airing on 3rd May on Channel 4 and Amazon Prime Video, before dropping one week at a time.

This means that, in the UK, the finale is expected to land on Saturday 5th July.

How many episodes are there in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

There are 10 episodes in The Handmaid's Tale season 6, marking a reduction in episodes from the previous instalment, which had 13.

While season 6 is set to mark the end of the series, fans will be thrilled to hear that there are plans for Atwood's 2019 novel The Testaments – which revisits the dystopia of The Handmaid's Tale – to also be given the TV treatment.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 full episode release schedule

The full Hulu release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 - Train - 8th April 2025 (out now)

Episode 2 - Exile - 8th April 2025 (out now)

Episode 3 - Devotion - 8th April 2025 (out now)

Episode 4 - Promotion - 15th April 2025 (out now)

Episode 5 - Janine - 22nd April 2025 (out now)

Episode 6 - Surprise - 29th April 2025 (out now)

Episode 7 - Shattered - 6th May 2025 (out now)

Episode 8 - Exodus - 13th May 2025 (out now)

Episode 9 - Execution - 20th May 2025 (out now)

Episode 10 - The Handmaid's Tale - 27th May 2025

The Handmaid's Tale airs on Channel 4 and Prime Video in the UK – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.