The global star has been recording and releasing 'Taylor's Versions' of her first six studio albums – Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation – to regain control of the rights to the music.

Since the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) in October 2023 and Swift's hint in a Time magazine interview in December of that year, anticipation has been building for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) to come out.

It appears the wait is nearly over, as fans have been given a sneak peek of what they can expect from the album.

A re-recorded version of Look What You Made Me Do was played during the opening scene of the ninth and newest episode (Execution) of season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale.

The snippet of the song was played as June (Elisabeth Moss) led a rebellion against the Commanders of Gilead – fitting, given it matches the defiant themes Swift explores in Look What You Made Me Do.

The dystopian series, based on Margaret Atwood's much-loved novel, follows the oppressed handmaids, such as June, who are forced to bear children in a version of America where fertility rates have plummeted.

Swift began recording Taylor's Versions of her Big Machine Records studio albums after the label, along with the rights to the master recordings of the music she created during her time there, was sold to Scooter Braun in 2019, meaning he has control over the licensing of her music from that period and the profits from its use.

In a post on Tumblr, Swift claimed in a message reflecting on the sale that she had tried to buy back the master recordings for years.

She said: "I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past.

"Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums."

