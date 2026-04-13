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MasterChef fans, welcome to the new era with judges Grace Dent and Anna Haugh: "We take care of each other"
Anna Haugh and Grace Dent are taking over TV’s biggest cooking contest. And they’re unfazed by the challenge.
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Published: Monday, 13 April 2026 at 5:00 pm
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