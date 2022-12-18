The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. Going Out

Going Out

London West End

Best West End shows, musicals and plays you need to see in London in 2022

Best immersive experiences to try in London in 2022

How to get England vs South Africa Test match tickets for London and Manchester

Sugababes UK tour tickets for 2022

Sugababes UK 2022 tour tickets now live — how to get tickets today

Paddy Pimblett via Getty

How to get tickets to UFC Fight Night London 2022 — featuring Paddy Pimblett and Curtis Blaydes

Latest offers on tickets and experiences

We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).

From West End musicals to behind the scenes tours, you'll find some great deals for days out and overnight stays below.

Theatre

The Lion King London show

The Lion King

from £86

Tickets to The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre plus an overnight stay in a Central London hotel including breakfast from £86 per person.

Buy Now
Tina Turner musical

The Tina Turner Musical

Enjoy tickets to The Tina Turner Musical at the Aldwych Theatre, plus an overnight hotel stay with breakfast included.

Buy Now
Offer Ends:
Jersey Boys musical

Jersey Boys

from £88

Save up to 35% with this theatre and hotel package, versus booking separately.

Buy Now
Offer Ends:

Experiences

Game of Thrones tour

Game of Thrones Studio Tour

Experience Game of Thrones at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland with an overnight stay and breakfast included.

Buy Now
Offer Ends:
Windsor castle tickets

Windsor Castle

Enjoy a day's entry into Windsor Castle, plus an overnight stay with breakfast included.

Buy Now
The View from The Shard package

The View from The Shard

from £57

Tickets to The View from The Shard and a 4* hotel stay.

Buy Now
Offer Ends: