The championship will be set during the first two weeks of July in 2025 with many old faces and young guns set to return. In the singles tournament, the players will compete over seven rounds in the hopes of getting to the final and winning £2 million in prize money, but there’s also doubles rounds and wheelchair competitions to watch, too.

We probably don't need to persuade you to buy tickets after the drama of this year's tournament. From Andy Murray's final serve to Carlos Alcaraz's second win over seven-time Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic. Plus, we saw Barbora Krejcikova hold off Jasmine Paolini to win her second Grand Slam.

The competition is now in its 138th year of play and is still the only major tennis tournament to be held on real grass. As the oldest and most prestigious tennis championship in the world, tickets are hankered after every year and viewing figures reach over 25 million.

It’s the place to be next summer, so to give you an advantage, here’s what you need to know about tickets.

When is Wimbledon 2025?

Every year, Wimbledon takes place between the end of June and early July. Here are the official dates of this year’s tournament:

Play on all outside courts will usually start at 11am, but the Centre Court and No 1 Court will have staggered start times of 1pm and 1:30pm. The finals will take place on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th July, with the Centre Court matches normally starting at 2pm.

If you're hoping to get tickets, it's important to remember that men’s singles matches have five sets where all other matches have three, so the men’s matches will last longer!

And if you're wondering how exactly to get to Wimbledon, it’s around a 20-minute walk from Wimbledon Park Station (which is on the District Line) or a 25 minute walk from Southfields (also District Line). You can also walk from Wimbledon Station, which is accessible via tram.

How to get Wimbledon tickets 2025

There are three ways to get Wimbledon tickets: the public ballot, through the Queue and through hospitality tickets. We’re going to outline what each of these are.

Public ballot for Wimbledon 2025

The public ballot has been a tradition since 1924 and is the most common way of getting tickets to Wimbledon. How it works is: each year the ballot opens for a limited time – normally September to December – during which you'll need to submit an application containing your details. Sending off an application does not guarantee you tickets and it is not possible to request tickets for specific days or courts.

Once the ballot has closed, spots will be randomly assigned and you'll find out if you've been lucky enough to get tickets in February. You can only buy up to two tickets per household and once you receive your offer you'll need to pay immediately and in full to secure a place, however, you can also choose to let the tickets go.

As we've said, the ballot has not yet opened for this year, it will likely open mid September.

Wimbledon 2025 hospitality tickets

If you want to grab a guaranteed spot now, and on the day of your choice, the best way is to go through hospitality. Wimbledon has several official partners for hospitality, including Keith Prowse and Seat Unique, and these sites already have tickets available for the 2025 tournament.

These tickets include a range of extra perks and comforts to make your Wimbledon experience more enjoyable, including food, drink and even meeting a tennis legend – but beware, they don’t come cheap.

The Queue

The Queue is a famous part of the Wimbledon tradition where tennis fans try to get tickets on the day of play. Each day, a large Queue forms to buy either a Show Court ticket (which are much more limited) or a Grounds ticket. Tickets are sold on a first-come-first-served, one ticket per person basis and are non-transferable.

The Queue starts in Wimbledon Park from the Sunday before the tournament starts. Over the years, the event has become a sort of mini festival, with people bringing tents and food as they wait for around 40 hours to get to the front. It’s a polite and sociable event, and well-worth trying if you’ve never been to Wimbledon before.

How much do Wimbledon hospitality tickets cost and what’s included?

Wimbledon hospitality packages are very expensive, with prices starting at over £1,000 per person. However, with these tickets you’re paying for a full Wimbledon experience complete with high-quality food, entertainment, and a great view of the tennis.

Every hospitality ticket will include the minimum of a private table, access to the Centre or No.1 Court and a dinner menu. The best tickets will include a private suite, a four-course menu and chauffeur service.

Here's a look at the different packages available.

The Lawn

The Lawn is for those who prefer a relaxed atmosphere, with a table reserved for just you and your guests. Throughout the day you'll enjoy an à la carte menu designed by Michelin Star Chef Michel Roux and his daughter Emily Roux, plus bespoke cocktails and live music.

Buy The Lawn tickets from £1,025 at Keith Prowse

The Treehouse

The Treehouse is made up of a range of informal and unreserved seating areas complete with vibrant interiors, DJ's and lush balconies overlooking the garden. You'll also be able to feast on a menu of gourmet small plates and interactive food displays.

Buy The Treehouse tickets from £1,075 at Keith Prowse

Le Gavroche

Experience a five-course tasting menu straight from the mind of Michelle Roux, complete with a private balcony, a glass wine wall and an intimate space with tables for two, four or six guests.

Buy Le Gavroche tickets from £2,435 at Keith Prowse

Rosewater Pavilion

With this, you get a private table for groups between two and 12 located on the terrace with views over the tennis courts. You’ll get tickets to the Centre Court and a four-course menu inspired by the theme English garden.

Buy Rosewater Pavilion tickets from £2,095 at Keith Prowse

Debenture seats

The Debenture seats are some of the best on the Centre Court (just above the royal box!). They run for 360 degrees around the court and also gain you access to exclusive restaurants and bars.

Buy Wimbledon Debenture seats from £1,599 at Seat Unique

