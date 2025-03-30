The official synopsis for the series says: "Power is up for grabs as the Harrigans and Stevensons, two warring London crime families, clash in a kill-or-be-killed battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives.

"Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza, the street-smart 'fixer' as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide.

"As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed – and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything."

Brosnan recently teased his character Conrad, the head of the Harrigan family, when speaking with GQ, saying: "It's definitely a robust character. He’s a mangled man who has charisma, but he’s someone who is dangerously on the edge.

"And he’s aligned with a wife who is equally outrageous, and they’ve managed to live a very good life in this kind of rather dangerous underworld."

But, now that the first episode has been made available, when can fans expect the rest of the season to arrive on the streamer? Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for MobLand on Paramount Plus.

MobLand release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan in MobLand. Jason Bell/Paramount+

MobLand is airing weekly on Paramount Plus, with each new episode expected to arrive on a Sunday.

Here is a full schedule of when all of the instalments from MobLand will arrive on Paramount Plus:

Episode 1 – Sunday 30th March 2025

Episode 2 – Sunday 6th April 2025

Episode 3 – Sunday 13th April 2025

Episode 4 – Sunday 20th April 2025

Episode 5 – Sunday 27th April 2025

Episode 6 – Sunday 4th May 2025

Episode 7 – Sunday 11th May 2025

Episode 8 – Sunday 18th May 2025

Episode 9 – Sunday 25th May 2025

Episode 10 – Sunday 1st June 2025

What time do new episodes of MobLand come out?

Tom Hardy in MobLand. Luke Varley/Paramount+

For viewers around the world, new episodes drop at the following times:

6am BST (British Summer Time)

12am ET (Eastern Time)

9pm PT (Pacific Time)

11pm CT (Central Time)

How many episodes will there be in MobLand season 1?

Helen Mirren stars in MobLand. Luke Varley/Paramount+

There will be 10 episodes in MobLand season 1.

It is not yet known if the show will be one and done or whether we can expect a second season to continue the story.

MobLand continues on Paramount Plus on Sundays.

