The first season, which also stars Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, has already seen plenty of thrills, spills and shocks so far, but can fans expect it to end on a cliffhanger, setting up a second season, or is this a one-and-done-show?

And if the intention is to produce more episodes, how likely is it that we will get to see those?

Read on for everything you need to know about MobLand season 2.

Will there be a MobLand season 2?

Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan in MobLand. Luke Varley/Paramount+

We don't yet know whether MobLand will get a second season, as nothing has been officially announced.

This shouldn't really come as a surprise or a sign that fans should worry. The first season hasn't finished airing yet, and we likely won't hear anything official until it has.

On one level, signs for the future are good. The series' premiere broke records for Paramount Plus, being watched by 2.2 million global viewers on its first day, the highest ever in the streamer's history.

Other shows to land in the top 3 launches in Paramount Plus history are 1923 and Landman, both of which were renewed following their first seasons.

Tom Hardy has also expressed interest in returning for a second season, telling The Hollywood Reporter that that is definitely "the plan" and that the question is whether the show becomes more international.

"There are international elements to organised crime", he explained, "which are touched on in season one and the control of drugs and ammunition and weapons and people and all kinds of things that go through Europe and from Africa through to South America, Pakistan and the variable commodities that move around Europe.

"There are families that are involved in each European country that are vying for power to have that status to be able to move these kind of commodities through and who polices that and how that fits into a world stage."

Earlier in May, The Sun reported that MobLand was facing cancellation, meaning there is perhaps a cloud of doubt over the show's future - however, this report has not been in any way confirmed.

We will make sure to keep this page updated as we get any news.

When could a potential MobLand season 2 be released?

Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan in MobLand. Luke Varley/Paramount+

It's hard to say when a second season of MobLand would be released, but we'd imagine it might be quite a long wait for fans. That's in part because the show has such a large cast of big name actors, and wrangling their schedules can't be easy.

We'd imagine that the earliest we'd likely see a season 2 would be in 2027 – but, of course, that is just speculation. We will make sure to keep this page updated as and when we get any further information.

Who could return to star in a potential MobLand season 2?

Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina Harrigan, Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan, Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan, Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan, Emily Barber as Alice, Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza and Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza in MobLand. Luke Varley/Paramount+

We don't yet know who would return from the MobLand cast for season 2, as the first season hasn't finished airing yet, and some characters may still meet an untimely end in the final episodes.

However, Tom Hardy has expressed an interest in returning, so we'd definitely expect him to be back, while the returns of Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren also currently seem likely.

Here's a list of the major cast members who, depending on their characters' fates in the rest of season 1, could return for MobLand season 2:

Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza

Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan

Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan

Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan

Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza

Lara Pulver as Bella Harrigan

Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan

Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina Harrigan

Jasmine Jobson as Zosia

Alex Fine as Donnie

Geoff Bell as Richie Stevenson

Lisa Dwan as O’Hara

Emily Barber as Alice

Is there a trailer for a potential MobLand season 2?

There isn't a trailer for MobLand season 2, as the show hasn't yet been renewed.

We will make sure to add one in here if and when one is made available, but for now you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here.

MobLand continues on Paramount Plus on Sundays.

