Paramount Plus is on its way to the UK this year and with it comes a whole host of films and TV series that are owned by ViacomCBS Networks International.

The number of streaming services to choose from is only getting bigger, with a new addition set to arrive in 2022 and likely to compete with the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

It is set to be the home of huge franchises such as Star Trek and Mission: Impossible alongside many more popular titles.

So, without further ado, read on for everything you need to know about when Paramount Plus is coming to the UK.

When is the Paramount Plus UK release date?

Paramount Plus will become available to UK audiences this summer, the channel has announced.

Sadly, no specific UK release date has been confirmed.

The European launch had been teased last year, but the news of the UK summer launch window was announced by ViacomCBS following an investor day meeting on Tuesday 15th February 2022.

Explaining the changes and listing new content arriving this year, Paramount tweeted: “This summer, #ParamountPlus will come to the UK, bringing all of our shows and movies to British audiences!”

A deal was reached between Paramount Plus owners ViacomCBS Networks International and Comcast's Sky to bring the streaming platform to the UK and other European territories.

In a statement back in August 2021, the president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International, Raffaele Annecchino, commented: "We are thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with Sky to continue delivering ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of premium entertainment brands to Sky customers and importantly bring Paramount Plus to new audiences in all Sky markets, including the UK, Ireland, Italy and GSA.

"This transformative distribution deal is key to accelerating our global ambitions in streaming while also supporting Sky’s strategic objectives to better serve audiences with greater flexibility in how they consume our content across all platforms."

Paramount Plus UK price

Upon launch in the UK, Paramount Plus will be available at no extra cost to existing Sky Cinema subscribers, which includes Sky Q customers.

Sky said in a statement back in August that this will be about "providing access to two fantastic services side by side with more than 10,000 hours of extra content for one affordable price".

This is similar to the availability of streaming service Peacock in the UK.

Sky Cinema customers will be able to access Paramount Plus from their box at home upon its launch.

For more information on how to be a Sky customer see here.

At launch, Paramount Plus was made available at two different price points in the United States.

A budget plan was available for the low cost of $4.99 per month, with the catch being that this version of the service would feature advert breaks.

Those wishing to ditch the commercials are be able to select the premium plan, priced at $9.99 per month, which is an ad-free experience (except for live events).

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a new streamer that launched in the US on March 4, 2021, which also functions as a relaunched and rebranded version of the previous service CBS All Access.

The platform has been home to the popular Star Trek television franchise in the US but was otherwise struggling to establish itself in a competitive market.

It is hoped that this ambitious relaunch will change all that, with a new logo, name and interface coming along with an impressive slate of original television shows and movies (more on that below).

What TV series be available to watch on Paramount Plus in the UK?

The company has announced a host of new TV shows set for release across 2022 including a revival of Frasier, a Grease prequel series, a mini-series about the making of the Godfather and a Halo series based on the popular video game.

Other new series in the works include a remaking of the cartoon series Rugrats as well as live-action reboots for Dora and The Fairly Odd Parents.

And in addition to the third Sonic movie in active development, an animated series featuring Knuckles, voiced once again by Idris Elba from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, is on its way.

Meanwhile, heading to Paramount Plus out of the UK is Sexy Beast, which is based on the cult classic of the same name, and A Gentleman in Moscow, which is an adaptation of the Amor Towles novel of the same name.

Speaking about Sexy Beast and A Gentleman in Moscow, Ben Frow, Chief Content Officer for ViacomCBS UK, said: "These titles give a flavour of the high-quality local content we are lining up for Paramount Plus and we look forward to sharing details of more series from UK indies in the coming weeks. We still want to hear the best ideas out there as we plan towards the UK launch of Paramount Plus and beyond.”

From Germany, Paramount Plus has greenlit Simon Beckett’s The Chemistry of Death, a psychological crime series inspired by Beckett’s bestselling novels, which revolve around forensic anthropologist Dr. David Hunter.

Paramount Plus has commissioned second seasons for two shows out of Mexico: Cecilia and Los Enviados.

The streamer has also greenlit drama-sci-fi series Yonder following last year’s announcement of ViacomCBS’ strategic partnership with South Korean production powerhouse CJ ENM.

These titles are expected to become available on Paramount Plus in the UK upon launch.

In addition to this, Paramount Plus will also boast the entirety of the Star Trek franchise, which is the reason behind the long delay with Star Trek: Discovery which will no longer be on Netflix for international territories outside of the US.

What movies will I be able to watch on Paramount Plus in the UK?

On the movie front, Paramount Plus has announced that, starting in 2024, all of its feature films will move to the service once they’ve completed their runs in cinemas.

This will include upcoming blockbusters including Mission: Impossible 7, Top Gun: Maverick and The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

