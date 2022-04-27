How to watch The First Lady in the UK

The series takes the form of an anthology, to tell stories about the White House through different US presidencies, all through the perspective of the respective First Ladies.

Showtime's new series The First Lady has quite the buzz around it, not just because of the A-list cast, but because of the story it's telling.

With Viola Davis playing Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer playing Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson playing Eleanor Roosevelt, with O-T Fagbenle, Aaron Eckhart and Kiefer Sutherland as their respective husbands, it's quite the starry affair.

But can you watch the series in the UK yet? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The First Lady.

Is The First Lady available to watch in the UK?

As the show is airing on Showtime in the US, unfortunately it isn't available in the UK yet, and a firm date hasn't been set.

However, we do know that the series will be available on Paramount Plus when it arrives in the UK, alongside a host of other library titles.

When will Paramount Plus arrive in the UK?

Paramount Plus is arriving this summer, so there isn't too much longer to wait!

Unfortunately we don't yet have a firm date set for the streamer to become available, but you can read more about the UK arrival of Paramount Plus here.

What is The First Lady about?

The official synopsis for The First Lady states that it is "a revelatory reframing of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies".

It goes on to say that "this series delves deep into the Ladies' personal and political lives. Exploring everything from their journeys to Washington, family life, and world-changing political contributions, the impact of the White House's women is no longer hidden from view."

As well as Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson, O-T Fagbenle, Aaron Eckhart and Kiefer Sutherland, the series also stars Dakota Fanning, Eliza Scanlen, Lily Rabe and more.

Is there a trailer for The First Lady?

Yes, and you can watch it right here now.

The First Lady will be available on Paramount Plus when it arrives in the UK later this year. The show is airing weekly on Sundays on Showtime in the US.

