The series will premiere this May on Sky History and explore the cases of both George Davis and James Hanratty, with the Doctor Who star set to dig deep into the evidence in both trials – with each going on to spark serious campaigns for social change.

Speaking on the announcement of the new series, Eccleston said: "The pursuit of justice is a subject matter which has peppered my career with dramas that remain special to me, and have, in their own way, swayed public opinion.

"The Guilty Innocent is another project which pursues justice, or the lack of it, through a new medium, which has allowed me to explore another means of storytelling."

Christopher Eccleston at the launch event for True Detective: Night Country. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The cases in question will likely be well-known to any true crime fans.

The first instalment marks the 50-year anniversary of the raid on the London Electricity Board in Ilford, London, which saw minicab driver George Davis arrested and jailed for armed payroll robbery – a conviction that was quashed decades later.

According to the synopsis, Eccleston will talk to those who campaigned for Davis's release and from Davis himself on his long-running battle to clear his name.

"In a TV exclusive, Davis will break his 50-year silence with his first ever long-form TV interview," the synopsis reads.

The second case of James Hanratty is another highly controversial one, as Hanratty was one of the last men to be hanged in Britain. He was convicted for the murder of Michael Gregsten and attempted murder of Valerie Storie in August 1961.

"Eccleston retraces the extraordinary twists and turns of this notorious case, and the evidence which put Hanratty’s neck in the hangman’s noose on 4th April 1962, sparking a concerted campaign to end capital punishment in the UK, once and for all," the synopsis continues.

The series is set to take us back to the time periods in question through the lens of criminal justice with the help of Eccleston, who has most recently been seen on our screens in True Detective: Night Country.

Speaking about the new series, Dan Korn, VP of programming at A+E Networks EMEA, said: "With the criminal justice system under ever greater scrutiny, there has never been a more important time to re-examine historic cases which sparked popular activism and widespread campaigning for change.

"And with his passion and presence, there is no one better than Christopher Eccleston to take us back to the sights and sounds of Britain in the 1960s and '70s."

The Guilty Innocent with Christopher Eccleston premieres on Sky History in May 2024.

